The RFEF It has published a statement in which it claims to have « no communication or official notice » of the challenge and suspension of the presidential elections by the Administrative Court of Sport. In addition, the highest Spanish football organization does not hesitate to point to the legal body and adds that « the RFEF has acted in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations duly approved by the CSD, exactly the same as it has been done in all the electoral processes called with the same Electoral Regulations ”.

In addition, the RFEF assures in the statement that it is convinced that « the assignment of the paper for the review and resolution proposal of the resources presented will have been done in the corresponding correlative order, as it cannot be otherwise ». « It would be an unprecedented scandal that the President of the Tribunal had assigned the presentation to a specific member of the Tribunal without following the established order and what would be an immediate complaint would be that he had precisely assigned it to one of the members who has already acted as rapporteur in the other electoral files of the Federation which were the cause of a previous complaint by members of this FederationThat said member had not abstained and it would only be missing if he were the same as the rapporteur for the reports of the ex officio members and the electoral progress. We are convinced that the TAD and its president will not have made a mistake and awkwardness of such magnitude ”, he adds.

If finally this TAD decision is made official and the Federation does not file an appeal in court, as seems evident, the normal thing would be that the electoral terms were paralyzed and they could not be held on August 17, as planned. The Administrative Court of Sport sees a defect in form in the convocation and asks the RFEF that the electoral convocation be requested by the board of directors and not by Luis Rubiales.

Official communication of the RFEF

1- As it has been a deplorable habitual tonic for a democratic society where the rights of citizens are respected, we have been learning about certain administrative information that affects us directly through the media rather than through the legally established channels.

2- We are not aware of any resolution of the TAD in relation to the challenges that were presented and that were duly informed by this Federation.

3- In response to the information from the aforementioned media, it should be said that, contrary to what was published, the RFEF has acted in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations duly approved by the CSD, exactly as it has been done in all processes elections called with the same Electoral Regulations, without any difference or modification.

4- The RFEF electoral regulations were approved by the CSD Board of Directors, with the favorable Report of the Administrative Court of Sport and the CSD Deputy Director of the Legal Regime of Sport.

5- In the last months, resolutions of the Administrative Court of Sport in relation to the RFEF (ex officio members, electoral advance, statutory modifications, etc.) are verified with completely different criteria from those that had been applied and continue to be applied for the rest of the sports federations Spanish as we will prove, in due course, before the competent judicial bodies. Criteria that apply solely and exclusively when it comes to resolutions that affect the RFEF and that are contrary to the criteria that the same TAD or the Board of Electoral Guarantees had used for other cases of the same nature and content.

6- The call for elections to the RFEF corresponds, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Regulations approved by the CSD, to the Board of Directors, any decision of an administrative body that could be contrary to the provisions of current regulations not only It could imply a prevarication on the part of those who had adopted a decision contrary to current legislation, but would represent a clear and manifest interference in the powers of sports federations, violating the most elementary principles of autonomy of sports institutions, this criterion is fully supported by UEFA, FIFA and IOC.

7- We are convinced that the assignment of the paper for the review and resolution proposal of the resources presented will have been done in the corresponding correlative order, as it cannot be otherwise. It would be an unprecedented scandal if the President of the Tribunal had assigned the presentation to a specific member of the Tribunal without following the established order and what would be an immediate complaint would be that he had precisely assigned it to one of the members who had already acted as rapporteur in the other electoral files of the Federation that were the cause of a previous complaint by members of this Federation, that said member had not abstained and it would only be missing if he were the same as the rapporteur of the reports of the born members and of the electoral advance. We are convinced that the TAD and its president will not have made a mistake and blunder of such magnitude.