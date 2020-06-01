The president of the Asturian Cycling Federation, José Antonio Díaz Soto, better known as Walker, intends to run for a new term. Elections will be called once the current state of alarm ends and will be held before the end of the year. José Antonio Díaz has been heading the Asturian Federation for four years, although he previously held that position after the death of President Julio Álvarez Mendo, for a period of 22 months, between 2007 and 2008.

Walker points out that “I had no intention of running for re-election, but they convinced me to continue the case more than likely that there will be no other candidacy. If there is someone willing to take the Federation, I will not stand.”

In this mandate that is about to end, the Federation has managed to liquidate the deficit that it carried with it from previous years, to the point that in the current balance sheet that it was going to present at the General Assembly – suspended on March 13 – it was one 23,000 euro surplus.

The president of the Asturian Federation assures that the current coronavirus crisis will have a great economic impact on all sports. As regards the Asturian Federation, which has an annual budget of 350,000 euros, the tests that have been canceled, especially cycling tours, one of the main sources of income, since the crisis began have supposed, Walker “about 90,000 euros less income, almost a third of the annual budget.”

For this reason, the Asturian president considers that the only way to balance the budget will be to “reduce expenses. We have no other choice. It will be necessary to analyze the exits to the Spanish championships well, taking into account that last season the The cheapest cost was 4,800 euros and there are eleven national championships. With this, the total cost would exceed 50,000 euros. We will have to study all the possibilities well, since what we cannot do is get into debt with the Federation. “

Regarding the resumption of cycling competitions in Asturias, Walker points out that “we are at the expense of the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health. Right now, there is nothing fixed and it will largely depend on the evolution of the pandemic. It is possible that in August there may already be competitions, although our intention is to start earlier, at the end of July, with the Asturias championships of individual time trial in line and in the mountains, since being an individual modality the restrictions are less, but everything will depend on what the health authorities set “.

As for the race schedule that is pending, he points out that the most outstanding are “all the Asturias championships and the junior and cadet races, which could be held together so that expenses are the least possible.”

The president of the Asturian Federation considers that this crisis will have a great economic impact on cycling and even adventure that some of the great Asturian clubs could be doomed to closure.

