Continuing with the policy of presentations on different topics started in his teaching room, some time ago; The Madrid Tennis Federation (FTM) has redoubled its activity since the beginning of the period of confinement for the new coronavirus, offering presentations and round tables open to the public practically twice a week.

The FTM made its first proposal by videoconference on March 24 with the intervention of Gonzalo López Fabero, about technique, tactics and digital environments, which was broadcast live from the FTM profile on Facebook.

Since then, the Madrid federation has been programming professional video communication systems, through the web and live, up to 8 meetings of a very diverse nature, always in coordination with its communication manager Papisa Díaz del Río.

The round tables were opened by Livestorm “Sport as a philosophy of life”, with Feliciano López, Víctor López, Juan Manuel Esparcia, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, Virginia Ruano, Beatriz León and Papisa herself, an emission that was co-organized by Sported, with capacity virtual limited to 1,000 participants.

This was followed by “Aspects involved in development towards high sports performance”, in which SND Nutrievidence collaborated and whose participants were David Sanz, doctor of Sports Sciences; Icíar Eraña, PhD in Psychology; Néstor Vicente, a graduate in Biology and a graduate in Nutrition and Dietetics; José Luis Hernández, Bachelor of Science in Sports Physical Activity; and Edgar Giffenig, a graduate in Exercise Physiology and a member of the ITF international technical committee.

“Looking forward: ideas for the future of our tennis”, with Crisanto Campos, E.T. Majadahonda and FTM teaching; Koki Martí, City of the Racket; Jorge Mendieta, E.T. Alcala; Carlos Rodríguez, C.T. Avantage; Rubén Sáenz, C.T. and P. Monte Rozas; and Alberto Martínez, C.T. Chamartín.

Pablo Carreño, Lara Arruabarrena, Daniel Caverzaschi, Paolo Lorenzi and James Ward participated in the table “Professional tennis suspended, the players speak”, with Óscar Burrieza as moderator.

To which happened “Suspended professional tennis, the coaches speak” with José Perlas, Pancho Alvariño, Óscar Burrieza and Juan Manuel Esparcia, who served as moderator.

In addition, there have been presentations such as that of Raúl Murillo, FTM labor adviser, on “How an ERTE can affect us in our sport. Doubts and questions ”; and that of the doctors in Psychology Icíar Eraña and Maite Torres “How to handle emotions when faced with difficulties”, in both cases moderated by Papisa Díaz del Río and coordinated by the FTM Teaching area.

The next activities programmed by the FTM are the following:

Wednesday, April 15 (5:30 p.m.)

Informative presentation in two blocks: “Resumption of official FTM 2020 competitions” and “New proposals and initiatives for our tennis”, with the intervention of Joaquín Iglesias, FTM sports development; and Juan Luis Rascón, president of Madrid tennis.

Link: https://app.livestorm.co/federacion-de-tenis-de-madrid/la-ftm-informa-reanudacion-compecursos-oficial-2020-nuevas-propuestas-para-nuestro-tenis

Friday, April 17 (5:30 p.m.)

Training presentation by Pablo del Río, sports psychologist, which deals with “Tools of sports psychology for the coach”, initiation, improvement and competition blocks; in interaction with the participants.

Monday, April 20 (5:30 p.m.)

Exhibition by Miguel Díaz, president of the RFET, and Vicente Martínez, president of Ufedema; about competition calendar, RFET initiatives and for sport in general.

The link to register and attend these online calls is found on the social networks of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter of the FTM and at www.ftm.es.