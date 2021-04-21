The Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians approves UpToDate, the clinical decision support resource for continuing professional education

Now Medical Professionals Can Get External CPD Credits Thanks to Wolters Kluwer’s Point of Care Tool

UpToDate, the clinical decision support tool from Wolters Kluwer, Health has been approved by the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians in the UK as a continuing professional education (FPC) activity. The organization is the fruit of a collaboration between the Royal College of Physicians in London, the Royal College of Physicians in Edinburgh and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow. The colleges have more than 50,000 members worldwide. The approval of UpToDate follows the adoption of new guidelines by the federation that recognize the use of online resources with updated medical content (electronic libraries) as an activity of FPC.

Earn FPC credits while caring for patients

Members can now earn and track continuing professional education credits while using UpToDate to study clinical issues at the point of care. UpToDate awards FPC credits for viewing information related to a specific clinical question, expanding your medical knowledge.

UpToDate offers physicians and surgeons quick and easy access to evidence-based clinical questions and recommendations. FPC credits can be earned through UpToDate anytime, anywhere, from a desktop computer or mobile device. According to a study on the use of UpToDate in 2020, 1 in 4 (26%) doctors in the UK and Ireland changed their focus to a more appropriate treatment or diagnosis after consulting UpToDate.

Adrian Jennings, MD, Deputy Medical Director of the FPC program at the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians, UK, states: “Physicians participating in the federation’s FPC program can now earn external FPC credits (category 1) when they see a patient and review a clinical question on UpToDate. “

“UpToDate will help our partners and colleagues keep their knowledge and skills current,” continues Dr. Jennings.

Dr. Denise Basow, Chairperson and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health, commented: “The Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians in the UK shares our goal of providing clinicians with the most up-to-date information to make informed decisions. best clinical evidence available We are happy to assist federation members with their FCP criteria when caring for their patients.

A specialized solution for clinical decision making and CPF

Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate contains more than 12,000 clinical topics and more than 9,500 categorized recommendations to promote informed clinical decisions at the point of care. A group of 50 physicians follows a rigorous editorial process and works alongside more than 7,300 authors, editors and reviewers in 50 countries to continually publish evidence-based clinical information and recommendations.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and software solutions for professionals in the healthcare, accounting, legal and tax, finance, audit, risk and compliance industries. We help our clients make critical decisions every day by offering professional solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

In 2020, Wolters Kluwer posted € 4.6 billion in annual revenue. The group, based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves clients in more than 180 countries, operates in more than 40 countries and has 19,200 employees worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer provides proven clinical technologies and evidence-based solutions that enable clinicians, patients, researchers, and students to make informed decisions and achieve optimized results across the spectrum of healthcare. We promote clinical efficiency, learning and research, clinical monitoring and compliance, and data solutions. For more information on our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

