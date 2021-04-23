The Federation of Mixed Martial Arts of Mexico invites you to participate in the national MMA championship

FAMM performing regulatory work in the first MMA Nations event.

The Federation of Mixed Martial Arts of Mexico (FAMM), the only Aztec entity under the support and backing of IMMAF, is already preparing for the next World Cup of the regulatory entity of the MMA.

Known for its outstanding achievements in the last World Cups, they are already in the selection of new talent and for this they are summoning a national to define the talent that will represent them in the next World Cup to be held in Nur Sultan, Kazakstan.

The selective will be held between June 17 and 20 of this year.

☑️ Participants: Open to all Academies affiliated with the FAMM.

📃 Rules: Download the call here 👇🏻 https://bit.ly/3axAwFo

🥇This event will qualify for the Junior World Championship (18 to 20 years old) & Adults (over 21) to be held in: Nur Sultan, Kazakstan. 🇰🇿

From November 27 to December 4, 2021.

📝 Note: To comply with the rules and protocols of the Ministry of Health, COVID tests will be carried out on all attendees upon arrival of the event, attendees will not be able to leave the facilities until the end of the event.

The IMMAF, is known for being the regulatory entity of UFC in countries where there is no regulation under the minimum standards of exigency. Its presence is taking prominent steps in Spanish-speaking countries, with an official presence in Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.