« It constitutes a basic principle of the rule of law respect for judicial independence and compliance with the resolutions of the judicial bodies, contrary to which pressure is exerted by the national Executive Power on what a magistrate must decide in a pending case« Said the entity that groups 15,000 judges and judicial officials from across the country.

In the text, the FAM “accompanies” the College of Magistrates and Officials of the Province of Santa Fe and “expresses its solidarity with the intervening Judge, making available what is necessary in order to guarantee the public that the procedure and the resolutions that must be adopted in the framework of said bankruptcy process have the application of the law, the National Constitution and International Treaties as support.«

« The rule of law is a model of order for a country by which all members of a society are considered equally subject to codes and legal processes established by fundamental norms, » ​​the entity maintains in the statement, which bears the signatures of Ariel Ariza and Omar López, president and secretary respectively of the FAM.

Also, the College of Officials Magistrates of the Judicial Power of the Province of Santa Fe He issued another statement in which he also expressed « his support and solidarity » to Judge Lorenzini. In the text, it is stated that « the disagreement with the jurisdictional decisions issued or to be issued in the framework of said bankruptcy process -and with respect to which this College is prevented from entering its analysis-, must be made viable through recursive mechanisms that the legislator himself has conferred to challenge them, in accordance with our rule of law and respect for the pre-established legal order ”.

« It is essential that the independence to adopt the corresponding resolutions in the framework of a judicial case is preserved by all the actors involved in the aforementioned process, since otherwise the principle of division of powers typical of our democratic system could be eroded, while the aforementioned independence of the Judiciary is erected as a guarantee of citizens so that their rights are respected, ”the statement said.

In dialogue with Infobae, the president of the entity that groups Santa Fe officials and magistrates, Roberto Dellamónica, maintained that they seek to « support certain principles, such as the independence of powers and that the judges have the necessary freedom to make their decisions. » And I add: « We understand that a decision can be criticized, but the disagreements must follow the channels that the legislators already established, through the recursive channels that are in the procedural codes and in this case, the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy law«

The higher instance than Lorenzini is the Reconquista Civil and Labor Chamber, today it has only one judge, Santiago Dalla Fontana. María Eugenia Chapero excused herself in that cause of the contest and Aldo Casella retired, so he must join the Chamber of the Santa Fe city of Rafaela.

Claim for more structure

Dellamónica also said that the College of Magistrates of Santa Fe “received this weekend statements of several magistrates of the province claiming some support to the magistracy in this type of situation«

He clarified, however, that he did not receive « any particular proposal » from Judge Lorenzini, and that « his claim was more due to the need for more structure and human resources for his Court to attend a contest of the magnitude like that of Vicentin«

In this sense, the president of the Santa Fe College of Magistrates reported that he contacted the province’s Supreme Court to transfer the request for more resources. As he specified, the Santafesino Supreme Court « had already removed Lorenzino from the shift on certain issues, and this week or the next could exempt him from attending to the demands that come into his normal shift », so that he can have more time and resources to process the Vicentin contest.

« You have to understand that this is not an ordinary trial. In a preventive contest where there are an infinite number of decisions that must be adopted, to which presentations are added, such as that of Friday of the Inspection of Legal Persons of Santa Fe. And today I understand that there was another of the Secretary of Justice of the Province » , by Gabriel Somaglia, explained to Infobae.

Santa Fe government order

Indeed, The Santa Fe government asked Judge Lorenzini today that, in addition to accepting the intervention of three members that he proposed, void Friday’s resolution to replace the old directory because « it is not adjusted to law ».

Somaglia, in statements to Radio Universidad, of Santa Fe, stated that « the powers of intervention of the General Inspectorate of Legal Persons are clearly marked by the General Companies Law, articles 301 and 303 ». For the official, Lorenzini, « took into account for the intervention another part of this law, which means a private interest, (but) here there is no private interest, but a general and superior public interest, because this company exceeds the mere framework of the private interest ”. As Somaglia pointed out, that law maintains that « When this control body (Legal Persons) verifies that there is a committed public interest, it can request the judge to intervene«

Somaglia warned that, If the judge continues « in the position he stated on Friday, in case he decides that his position is irreversible, » the province will « go up in the (judicial) instances to be able to reverse the decision. »

The secretary of Justice of Santa Fe justified the presence of national auditors « because, without a doubt, the Nation will be one of those who will assist in the rescue, in the rescue of the company. »