The International Tennis Federation has announced this Friday that the 2020 Federation Cup Finals, which should have been disputed in April this year before its postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for April 13-18, 2021.

06/26/2020

Act at 14:11 CEST

.

The finals will be played on covered clay courts at the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest.

“Due to the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been possible to reschedule the postponed finals for 2020,” says the FIT in a statement.

“In addition to the fact that the Laszlo Papp stadium will not be available in the latter part of the year, there are still significant logistical and regulatory problems, so it will not be possible to organize a mass meeting in a closed area while guaranteeing health and security of all participants “is added.

The 12 teams that have already qualified for this year’s finals They will compete in the finals rescheduled in April 2021, leaving the draw for the finals as published.

The qualifying rounds for the 2020 Federation Cup, which were also due to take place in April 2020, will now take place in February 2021. The draw for the ‘play-offs’ will remain the same.

In addition, the four outstanding 2020 regional events that were due to take place this season (two events in Group II of the Americas, one event in Group II of Asia and Oceania and the Group III event of Europe and Africa) will now be played in 2021, with dates to be announced in due course.

The competition will resume its annual format from 2022