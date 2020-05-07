The Federation wants that, exceptionally, during this summer each team has five changes in each match. This has been communicated by the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, to its Board of Directors, as reported by the body itself. This measure would be implemented immediately in Second B and Third, who are waiting for the competition to resume with the express play-offs and would be waiting for the IFAB to give the go-ahead to also establish it in First and Second.

Soccer aims to return to the competition in June and the dispute of what remains of the course would force the calendar to be extended until July, under extreme temperatures. In addition to dealing with the heat, footballers will be at a higher risk of injury than usual, due to resuming activity at the highest level after a long hiatus from the competition.

To protect the health of the game’s protagonists, the Federation will take the proposal to the Delegate Commission this Friday, which should be approved to be implemented only for the remainder of the season. At the moment, it would only be valid in non-professional categories, but it is expected that once the IFAB gives the green light, it can also be applied in the two main categories of our football.

In fact, the RFEF indicates that The proposal has also been consulted with La Liga, which would see no problem in approving it for the Santander League and SmartBank League matches. For it, IFAB approval required, who is in charge of changing the rules of the game. FIFA has already started the procedures so that the measure can be implemented in all countries as soon as possible, because without going any further, the Bundesliga starts on May 16.

They will avoid wasting time

The new measure that the Federation tries to establish passes through protect the health of footballers. Given the climatic, physical and protocol conditions, the objective will be that the matches are reduced to the minimum possible time. It will be impossible for the games to last less than 90 minutes, but it will be possible to avoid the loss of time that makes them last much more minutes. Therefore, the RFEF wants these five changes for each team to be made in three moments.

Currently a total of six changes are allowed per match, which can be made when each coach sees fit; however, this summer will try to streamline the game as much as possible and reduce the 10 total substitutions to three specified times. That is, just as there is a pause for the hydration of the players when the temperatures are high, three will be made for the changes to be made.