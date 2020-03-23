The Federation and the League suspend competitions indefinitely

The Real spanish soccer federation and the Professional Soccer League have agreed the suspension of professional competitions football until the competent authorities of the Government and the General State Administration consider that can be resumed without risk to health.

In its note, the RFEF reports that the Delegate Committee of the Assembly has approved the suspension of all non-professional and state-level football competitions, both in the main modality and in the specialties of futsal and beach soccer, until the competent authorities of the Government of Spain and the General State Administration consider that they can be resumed when this does not pose any risk to the health of the footballers, coaching staff and club employees and to the attending public.

In turn, it is detailed that it has been agreed to request the Territorial Federations to adopt the same measure for competitions at the regional level.

In the communiqué transferred by the League, they want to show their “greatest public thanks to all those who are dedicating their greater efforts to provide essential services to Spaniards«. They also want to show their “most sincere memories for all the deceased and a warm hug from the world of soccer for all the families who are losing loved ones.”