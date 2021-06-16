The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in 2023



The Federal Reserve’s forecast indicates that it is expected to increase interest rates at least twice in 2023.

Federal Reserve officials will begin raising interest rates in 2023, earlier than previously anticipated.. In other words, for the moment, they will remain very close to zero. And it is that this year’s economic growth is expected to accelerate and the inflation rate to rise sharply.

At the end of a two-day meeting, the US central bank decided to keep the main interest rate in the range of 0% to 0.25%, which is the lowest level it has been at since the start of the pandemic.

Previously, most Federal Reserve officials predicted that the current interest rate would hold until at least 2024, but now an anticipated rise in interest rates is forecast in 2023, which indicates that the central bank believes there will be a more rapid transition towards a full recovery of the economy.

Calculations by Federal Reserve officials now predict that this year’s GDP will grow 7%, while in March they calculated it would be 6.5%. Likewise, the unemployment rate will fall to 4.5%, a figure that is in line with previous forecasts. This year’s core inflation rate is also expected to be 3%, which is much higher than the 2.2% they calculated in March.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) issued a statement that read: “Progress in vaccination has reduced the spread of Covid-19 in the United States. With this progress and strong political support, economic activity and employment indicators have increased“.

The FOMC is part of the Federal Reserve and oversees open market operations in the United States.

Even though inflation is already rising, the Federal Reserve’s average target is 2%. Furthermore, its goal of full employment has yet to be achieved. And it is that Americans lost around 7.6 million jobs in February 2020.

‘Full employment’ means that the supply and demand of labor are equalized in the country to create a completely balanced labor market.

The Federal Reserve emphasized that its monetary policy orientation is based on economic results. That is interest rates will only rise if the economy is in full employment and the inflation rate is 2%, as they are forecasting.

