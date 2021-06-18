The Federal Reserve still internally discusses reducing asset purchases

During yesterday’s lecture, Jerome Powell, president of the entity, if plans to slow down the pace of asset purchases were being discussed. To which he replied that the FED has begun to “Talk about talk about” change this program according to Myles Udland at Yahoo Finance.

“I hope we can say more about the timing of the reduction in asset purchases as we see more data,” Powell said Wednesday. “There is not much more light I can shed on that. But you can think of this meeting as talking about talking about the meeting, if you want. And now I suggest we withdraw that period, which has served its purpose well.”

For months now, Powell and other Fed officials have reiterated that both they weren’t “talking about talking” from the gradual reduction of asset purchases, which still amount to $ 120 billion a month, according to the Fed statement on Wednesday, neither were “thinking about raising interest rates”. But now that the conversation about phasing out asset purchases has begun, conversations about quantitative easing (QE) between the media and Wall Street Fed watchers can move from words to action.

The biggest event that moved the market since the Fed announcement was a change in its “dot plot”, which describes expectations for interest rates. That series of data now suggests that up to two rate increases by the end of 2023. Previously, this chart showed that a hike would only be necessary in 2023.

As pointed out Brian Cheung of Yahoo Finance, Powell tried to minimize the importance of this data in his press conference, saying, among other things, that the dot plot should be taken with “a big grain of salt”. Powell’s desire to divert investors’ attention from this single data point did little to sway markets that sold both stocks and bonds in response to this news.

As for when the Fed’s talk of tapering will turn into action, the focus is now on the Fed Annual Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, scheduled for the end of August. Gregory Daco, Oxford Economics, said Wednesday that “consensus expectations” are that Powell will signal at the meeting that a change in the Fed’s asset purchase program could be justified early next year.