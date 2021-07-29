The Federal Reserve expects clearer signs of economic recovery

The last meeting of the EDF has made it clear that the body expects a clearer signal of Economic recovery before adjusting your monetary politics. While the US index futures They have left a mixed reaction.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell slightly. The index ended the regular session in the red, but remained less than 0.5% below its recent all-time closing high. Contracts on the Dow Jones rose, while those on the Nasdaq fell.

The actions of Facebook fell at the end of the trade after the company said it saw a slowdown in sales in the second half of the year and suggested that a follow-up update of the app Apple iOS it would negatively affect your core advertising business. The comments overshadowed what would otherwise be a second-quarter report topping the estimates, and revenue grew far more than expected as the broader internet advertising industry rebounded even further. PayPal it also saw stocks plummet after delivering a current quarter forecast that fell short of consensus estimates.

Investors also continued to absorb a decision by the Federal Reserve that indicated that the central bank was approaching, but not quite ready, to announce and begin a throwback of its policies of the crisis era. Specifically, the latest statement from the Federal Open Market Committee said that “the economy has moved toward the central bank objectives to make further substantial progress in recovery, but that the Committee will continue to assess progress at future meetings. “

“We have progress, but not substantial progress,” he wrote. Paul Ashworth, Chief Economist at Capital Economics in the United States. “It is difficult to say definitively whether this is aggressive or not, as unfortunately what qualifies as substantial additional progress has not been quantified and appears to mean something slightly different for each FOMC participant.”

“In general, we are a little closer to determining when the phase-down might start, but there are many other important questions like how quickly the phase-down will proceed and what happens to the balance sheet after that,” Ashworth added.

The discussion about when the Fed will announce and begin downsizing its pandemic-era asset purchase program has become a key concern for market participants, as this quantitative easing has been instrumental in sustaining prices of assets over the past year. The Federal Reserve has continued to make purchases totaling $ 120 billion a month in U.S. Treasury bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities, although the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, said in his press conference on Wednesday that the time to reduce them could come “in the upcoming meetings“.

The Fed “pushed the taper issue a bit later, noting that ‘progress’ has been made toward its targets, but the ‘sufficient additional progress’ needed to trigger the taper has not yet been made,” wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “President Powell noted that the spread of Delta variant it has induced more uncertainty, but policymakers are still going ahead with their reduction discussions. “

“Both the FOMC statement and Chairman Powell echoed the Fed’s view that the rise in inflation is due to factors ‘transitory’ or ‘temporary’“He added.” Therefore, the Fed is not under pressure to make immediate decisions. “