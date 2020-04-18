In Pernambuco, the proliferation of cases of covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, has been traveling daily towards the interior of the state.

The federal highway BR-232 is 552 km long and cuts Pernambuco from the coast to the hinterland

But, at least for now, the virus follows a particular route: it mainly affects cities close to or cut off by an important federal highway, the BR-232.

The path of the disease along this road is not a mere coincidence, according to researchers who have analyzed the spread of the virus in the state.

The coronavirus route through the interior of Pernambuco follows an economic, social and logistical logic. As of this Friday (04/17), the State had 2,006 confirmed cases and 186 deaths.

The first infections appeared in Recife in early March, in upper middle class neighborhoods, such as Boa Viagem and Jaqueira – even today they are still the most affected in absolute numbers.

“Recife has an international airport. Covid-19 first appeared in private hospitals, with patients who had just arrived from Europe,” explains Jones Albuquerque, a researcher at the Institute for the Reduction of Risks and Disasters in Pernambuco (IRRD-PE), an agency linked to the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and that has been doing daily analyzes on the disease scenario.

Then, the virus spread to poorer areas and municipalities in the metropolitan region – for the most part, it may have reached these points through people who work in wealthy neighborhoods and live on the periphery.

Now, a second wave hits the State: the interiorization of the covid-19 for small and medium-sized cities in the beginning of the hinterland and the harsh Pernambuco, such as Arcoverde and Caruaru.

Most of the municipalities with new cases in recent weeks, although they are few in absolute numbers, are located around BR-232.

The federal highway, which is 552 kilometers long, cuts through Pernambuco from the coast to the hinterland – from Recife to the city of Parnamirim -, although the road continues under another name, PE-316, to the municipality of Araripina, on the border with Piauí.

“BR-232 is our major distributor of coronavirus”, says Albuquerque.

Pernambuco map shows the number of cases, which is concentrated in Recife and in the cities along the highway

Researchers and doctors point out two scenarios that may have influenced this internalization.

The first concerns a social characteristic of the State. “The wealthiest classes in Recife have summer houses in cities in the interior that are cut by BR-232, or are close to it”, explains doctor José Luiz de Lima Filho, director of Immunopathology Laboratory Keizo Asami (Lika), from UFPE.

“So, there is this traffic of people leaving Recife for these cities on the weekend or on holidays. If some of them were infected, even if asymptomatic, they may have taken the virus to the smaller municipalities and passed it on to other people,” says Lima Son.

According to the researchers, another factor that may have contributed was the suspension of classes at all universities in Recife – public and private – on March 8. Most of these students come from the countryside and, without classes, they returned to their cities of origin.

“The suspension was a great measure, as it occurred at the very beginning of cases in the State. If it had not happened, it is likely that more students would have become infected, which would increase the cases and the disease’s transmission capacity more,” says Albuquerque .

Interiorization in São Paulo

This dynamics of distribution of covid-19 in inland cities close to major highways is not exclusive to Pernambuco. The same movement is taking place in São Paulo, according to data analysis produced by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP).

With the quarantine decreed in the capital, but with the maintenance of the roads open, there was a great traffic of people returning to their cities of origin, in the interior.

“Most of the cases in the interior of São Paulo are distributed in cities cut by large highways that connect these municipalities to the capital, such as Anhanguera, Dutra, Imigrantes, among others”, explains Domingos Alves, professor of Social Medicine at the USP Medical School in São Paulo. Ribeirão Preto.

People infected with coronavirus, but who have no symptoms, can also transmit the virus

He cites the case of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, which had, until Thursday, 56 cases of covid-19 per 100 thousand inhabitants – in the capital this rate was 52 occurrences per 100 thousand.

Alves divides the spread of the pandemic into three waves in Brazil.

In the first, large capitals were affected by the first cases, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza. Then they spread to more distant neighborhoods and metropolitan areas.

The second wave, which is occurring at the moment, is the internalization of the disease to medium-sized cities, close to major highways that connect these municipalities to the capitals.

A third cycle would be the arrival of the virus in smaller municipalities, with few inhabitants, and further away from large centers – this would occur through the transit of people accessing these places through side roads.

“It is very worrying what can happen to these small and medium-sized municipalities, since most of them do not have enough hospital and health facilities to take care of people. There are cities in Brazil that do not even have a doctor. If it is already difficult in the capitals, who have more conditions, imagine in these cities in the interior, in the hinterland, in the Amazon “, explains Alves to BBC News Brasil, by telephone.

How did the transmission between people occur?

A significant part of those infected with the new coronavirus is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, but even so, they can transmit the virus to others – studies show that up to 80% of infections are in this class, depending on the patient’s age.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilians who returned to the country from places with an incidence of covid-19 came to isolate themselves to avoid transmitting the virus.

The city of Caruaru, in the rough of Pernambuco, has made sanitary barriers at the entrance of the municipality to measure the temperature of those who are arriving

However, this did not happen – at least not in a massive way – with trips between the capitals and the interior, when the virus was already circulating in large cities.

For Domingos Alves, professor of medicine at USP, this “perverse transmission system” is aggravated by the fact that Brazil only tests people with severe symptoms – thus, part of the mass of asymptomatic or mild symptoms may be transmitting the virus without even knowing it that was infected.

“The coronavirus is much more contagious than the common flu. If you don’t test massively and don’t maintain social isolation, the virus spreads exponentially,” says Alves.

A USP projection, produced with a statistical model used by European countries to measure the scope of the pandemic, pointed out that the number of infections by the new coronavirus in Brazil is 12 to 15 times higher than the official data released by the federal government.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Friday (16/4), the country had 33,682 confirmed cases of covid-19 – 2,141 people had died of the disease.

What cities in Pernambuco are doing?

On the BR-232 route, the city of Caruaru had 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus until this Thursday – an 87-year-old man died of the disease. Another 40 people had symptoms, and are still waiting for the results of tests.

Three of these 10 cases were “imported”: they are people who had traveled abroad and returned to Caruaru, according to Francisco Santos, municipal health secretary.

Every day, the city usually receives thousands of tourists because of its famous open-air fair. This market is the biggest selling point of the important textile industry located in nearby cities, such as Toritama. But for now, it is closed.

To try to stop the virus from entering, Caruaru set up sanitary barriers at the main entrances to the city – some of them on the BR-232. Those who pass by are stopped, the temperature is measured by health agents and responds if they have symptoms of covid-19.

“We have already stopped 60,000 people at these barriers. But we have 36 entrances and exits in Caruaru. Unfortunately, we are unable to operate in all locations,” says secretary Francisco Santos.

According to a USP study, infections in Brazil can be 12 to 15 times higher than official data

According to him, the city has increased the number of ICU beds in public and private networks and carried out educational campaigns on the importance of social distance.

Another city affected by the virus on the BR-232 route is Arcoverde, at the beginning of the Pernambuco hinterland – the municipality has four confirmed cases, three suspects and one death by covid-19.

“We are visiting people who come from Recife and advising that they remain in quarantine,” says Gledemario Cursino, legal advisor to the Municipal Health Department of Arcoverde.

The city has also invested in sanitary barriers in the entry ways, where temperature measurements and questionnaires about the clinical condition are made.

Quarantine pressure

For André Longo, State Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, the coronavirus will spread inland “inevitably”.

“The interior is going to be hit. There is no point in raising false hopes,” Longo said in a press interview. According to him, the state government has opened new beds in cities in the interior.

“We are attentive to this movement (from the virus to the interior). It is essential that social isolation measures work to face this moment. Our curve is accelerating and the number of serious cases has more than doubled in emergencies in the last two weeks. “, stated the secretary.

Professor Domingos Alves, from USP’s School of Medicine, believes that stricter isolation measures in rural cities may be one of the solutions to curb the pandemic in Brazil and slow the collapse in the health system.

“If you have 70% isolation in these medium and small municipalities, you reduce the chances of having new critically ill patients in these places, because they would probably be taken to hospitals in large cities. With that, it will be possible to relieve the system a little, which has already suffocated “, he says.

In Caruaru, for example, the city government decreed quarantine, closed trade and canceled the traditional São João party, which usually attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists in June.

According to Francisco Santos, secretary of health, the entire population was mobilized in quarantine in the first weeks, but the scenario has changed in recent days.

“People think that, as the cases have not increased much in the city, the problem is not so serious and everyone can return to normal life. But that is not it, we are still in the beginning. We are already facing a lot of pressure to reopen the trade , because a lot of people depend on him to survive in Caruaru “, he says.

