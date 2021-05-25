The Federal Aviation Administration will fine 5 passengers $ 64,500 for not respecting the use of face masks on flights in the United States



These new fines come a week after the same agency proposed fines totaling $ 107,000 to four other passengers.

You better not do anything to piss off the guys at the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as they are making it very clear that they will have zero tolerance for passengers on planes that have bad behavior, and the punishment could be very, very expensive.

And it is that the agency has been imposing fines without regard to all the people who have caused problems by not following the policies of the airlines or creating disorders. Faced with these bad behaviors, The agency proposed on Monday to apply fines totaling $ 64,500 against five passengers who caused problems earlier this year on three airlines.

This means that, To date, the Federal Aviation Administration has proposed $ 258,250 in total fines.

Many of the problems people have had is that they refuse to wear masks, which has been a constant conflict throughout the pandemic.

“Wear a mask. It is mandatory. Point. The freedom to fly depends on everyone following the rules and treating others with respect.. Flight attendants are in charge of the safety, health and protection of everyone in the cabin. Our instructions for the traveling public keep everyone safe. Listen and do your part. The consequences are great if you don’t, and the FAA is not playing around with this, ”said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International, according to USA Today.

Some of the reasons for fines, other than people who did not want to wear masks when asked, include:

– $ 15,000 fine against a passenger on a JetBlue Airways flight on February 22 from Miami to Los Angeles. The FAA alleges that an economy class passenger visited a friend in first class and took away the free items that were served in the front of the plane, including champagne, food and headphones. The flight attendant carried the items back to first class. The passenger followed the flight attendant to the first class section and allegedly attacked him with his body and almost pushed him into the bathroom.

– $ 15,000 fine against a passenger on a JetBlue flight on January 10 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles. The FAA says the passenger twice drank the alcohol he brought on board even though flight attendants told him it was prohibited. The passenger also spoke on his cell phone during the flight and yelled at the flight attendant when he was told not to..

