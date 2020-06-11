About the Author

Leticia Rial

Content Manager

The Fed has decided to keep interest rates in the range of 0% to 0.25% until, predictably, 2022.. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic still represents a significant risk to the economy and, in this regard, is willing to use all the tools at its disposal to support the US economy. The Fed has also made clear that it will continue to buy assets for as long as it takes to shore up the functioning of the market and promote the transmission of its monetary policy. How have international managers reacted? We leave you below with the comments of Fidelity, Nordea AM and Ostrum AM.

Jerome Powell, President of the Federal Reserve

Anna Stupnytska, Head of Fidelity’s Global Macroeconomics and Investment Strategy area

As expected, the Federal Reserve did not announce any relevant changes in its policy after the conclusion of yesterday’s FOMC meeting. The resulting statement contained few changes from the previous month’s meeting: the expansionary bias is maintained and the emphasis is placed on the collapse of activity, low inflation rates and the “considerable risks” for the prospects.

Although President Powell confirmed the recent relaxation of financial conditions (see Chart 1) and the first signs of stabilization in the data, which includes the surprising employment figures for May, the Fed remains very concerned about the trajectory of the recovery in view of the persistent uncertainty.

According to the summary of economic projections, FOMC members expect the economy to contract 6.5% in 2020 and to rebound 5% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022. Inflation (PCE) is forecast ) remains below target until late 2022.

The expected unemployment rate stands at 9.3% at the end of the year and will decrease until it reaches 5.5% at the end of the period covered by the forecasts in 2022. An interesting aspect is that the long-term unemployment rate term remained at 4.1%, suggesting that no permanent damage is expected in the labor market, at least at this time. At the same time, the FOMC does not expect the Fed funds rate to rise until 2022.

Through its forceful actions during the crisis, the Fed some leeway has been reserved. As you gather more information on the shape and speed of the recovery, as well as evidence of the magnitude of permanent damage to the economy, you will be in a better position to respond by the end of the year. Powell insisted that more stimulus from both the Fed and Congress might be necessary, especially if overall unemployment indicators highlight an increased risk of permanent damage to the labor market.

I think the Fed will have to come out again in support of the economy in the coming months. After the initial rebound caused by the reopening, the path to full employment will be much more complex. Furthermore, the risks associated with subsequent waves of contagion, the upcoming elections, the weakness of the global recovery and trade tensions are likely to complicate the recovery of the economy.

I hope that the Fed will put in place some form of control of the interest rate curve and introduce a forward guidance framework (statements on the future evolution of monetary policy) based on the results at its September meeting. However, the risks are oriented towards new stimuli, especially if a possible regrowth is not effectively controlled.

Sebastien Galy, Head of Macroeconomic Strategy at Nordea AM

The Federal Reserve had a somewhat daunting prospect of long-term high unemploymentBut it still expects it to drop below 10% this year. The Great Financial Crisis suggests that the labor market improves more slowly than the Federal Reserve indicates.

The Fed rates expected to remain on hiatus until 2022 And announced that performance control was discussed, but nothing beyond this and there is no mention of negative interest rates or anyone planning on one.

We continue to wait for the Federal Reserve to move toward negative interest rates that would weaken the dollar and control yields. That’s why we think they want to see the White House deliver another tax package since negative rates and performance control would significantly aid the president’s spread and narrative.

Philippe Waechter, Head of Analysis at Ostrum AM (Natixis IM)

The Federal Reserve is unanimous about rates, not everything else.

The Federal Reserve is unanimous regarding the stability of the federal funds rate until 2022. There are no divergences in the FOMC.

There is no target on the yield curve, but purchases will continue on a massive scale in the coming months to counter the effects of the pandemic.

The difference in forecasts between FOMC members is incredible. There is no unanimity here. In 2021, GDP could contract -1% according to one member or grow 7% according to another. The unemployment rate could evolve towards 4.5% or 12%. The recovery model is not clearly uniform in the Federal Reserve.

During the Great Recession there was no such divergence. The profiles did not have the same slope but the patterns were similar. Not at all during this pandemic crisis. The next discussions will be interesting. Reading the minutes will be worth both the justification of the different forecasts and the justification of stable rates for 2022 if growth begins to recover.

Tags: US economy | USA | Fed | Fidelity | Natixis Investment Managers | Nordea Asset Management | Ostrum AM | Federal Reserve