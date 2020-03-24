The Fed steps up measures to finance the US economy

The United States Federal Reserve on Monday launched unprecedented measures to inject funds into the economy, amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Congress again failed to agree on a relief plan for workers and businesses.

The US economy is already facing the impact of the pandemic, with forecasts estimating a 14% contraction in the April-June quarter, while the world economy could contract 1.5% this year.

Nearly a third of Americans are homebound, and the Fed warned of “severe disruption” from the virus by announcing a new round of measures, including the unlimited purchase of government debt, a move similar to printing money.

These provisions were reported ahead of yet another failure by the Donald Trump administration and Republican lawmakers and the Democratic opposition to agree on a relief package of up to $ 2 trillion to support the economy.

Trump changed his criticism Monday to praise the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, considering that he has done a “good job”. Thus, it validated the drop in rates to zero implemented by the Fed a week before the spread of the disease.

In addition, he said that the strong dollar is “good”, but it makes “trade harder”.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent the day in meetings with congressional leaders and played down Democratic concerns about corporate bailouts.

“I want to be clear, there are no bailouts,” he said on Fox Business Network. “This is not corporate wellness. This helps all American workers.”

– “Existential threat” –

Mnuchin said the Fed’s measures would provide 4 trillion of liquidity to the economy.

The issuing bank, which had already announced the purchase of at least $ 500 billion in Treasury bonds and at least $ 200 billion in mortgage securities, has now put aside caps on those acquisitions and will make debt purchases “in the amounts necessary to promote the proper functioning of the market. “

The New York Fed branch, which handles financial transactions, said it would start by buying $ 75 billion a day in Treasury bonds and $ 50 billion a day in mortgage-backed securities.

With the latter measure, the Fed revived mechanisms it last used during the 2008 global financial crisis, and expanded others announced in recent days. The three new programs will provide an additional $ 300 billion in new funding.

In addition, he pointed out that he will soon present a program to directly lend to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the most affected by the closure of many sectors of activity adopted to try to contain the spread of the virus.

“As long as great uncertainty persists, it has become clear that our economy will face severe shocks,” the Fed said in a statement, pledging to use all available tools to contain the damage.

“Aggressive efforts must be made in both the public and private sectors to limit job and income losses as well as to promote a rapid recovery once the shocks subside,” the US central bank added.

– Negotiations in Congress –

Economists praised the Fed’s effort, but said a big boost from Congress is still needed.

The White House and lawmakers couldn’t agree on Monday, after failing Sunday, to get a first vote on a gigantic aid package.

“The recession is not avoidable. The economic carnage associated with the recession can be mitigated so that there is an economy taking off,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, issued an equally dire warning: “The short-term threat to the economy is existential.”

The Fed’s measures represent “a comprehensive effort to ensure that the business sector can continue to exist even when economic activity temporarily collapses. The Fed is now effectively the direct lender of last resort to the real economy, not just the financial system.” said.

In the statement, the Fed pledged to “continue to use a wide range of tools to support the flow of credit for households and businesses.”

One of the programs will help support recent student loans, others for cars and credit card debt, as well as small business loans.