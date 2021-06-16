The Fed seeks balance between the large employment gap and the rise in inflation

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Jun 15 (.) – Federal Reserve officials meet this week in the face of continuing tension between their top targets, with inflation accelerating faster than expected as millions of Americans remain unemployed for more than a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The market expects the US central bank to signal the continued strength of the economy and acknowledge the first conversations between its authorities about when and how quickly to reduce the bond purchase program launched in 2020 to help combat the recession triggered by the pandemic.

The authorities will also update their views on when the Fed should raise its benchmark interest rate from the current level close to zero, and markets will focus on whether the central bank changes the first rate hike expected to 2023 since 2024, where it was in the last round of screenings in March.

The Fed must strike a delicate balance, as it has firmly committed to using its monetary policy tools to regain the jobs lost to the pandemic, but is aware of rumors within its ranks that the economy may have healed further. fast and inflation has picked up stronger than expected, albeit with fewer workers.

Although authorities expect the current frictions to dissipate as the complications of reopening the economy, rehiring workers and restoring supply chains are resolved, the process can take months.

If the Federal Reserve has misunderstood the post-pandemic economic situation, it will be much further behind in its preparations for a rapid rise in prices, former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Donald Kohn said at an American Enterprise Institute event last week.

Continue reading the story

The Fed’s current focus on using expansionary monetary policy to try to create more and more jobs makes sense given the number of people still out of work, according to Kohn, but “is not designed to deal with the upside risk in inflation. “.

The last months of 2021, with a fully reopened economy and time to solve the problems, “will be a critical test (…) to see if the hypothesis about the easing of supply restrictions will be enough to keep inflation under control. “Kohn said.

This week’s meeting is likely to mark the start of what the Fed hopes will be a calm and gradual withdrawal of policies in place to fight the pandemic, which means reducing monthly asset purchases by $ 120 billion and, with eventually eliminate them, followed later by a slow rise in interest rates.

Throughout the pandemic, Fed officials have said that process would take years.

Most Fed members see the recent inflation figures as a consequence of the economic reopening and will fade on their own, without the need for a quick change in monetary policy used to support hiring at an ever increasing rate. restrictive, marked by rising costs of credit, which will be used to slow the economy and keep prices under control.

Policymakers’ new economic projections, to be released alongside the monetary policy release on Wednesday at 1800 GMT, will show how that outlook has been altered, if at all, by disparate data from the US. last months.

In December, the Fed said it would make no move on either front until the United States makes “substantial additional progress” in recovering from the pandemic.

Fed chief Jerome Powell in particular has emphasized the central bank’s new vision of maximum employment as a “broad and inclusive” concept, keeping an eye on whether racial minorities and women, for example, are seeing the benefits of economic growth.

Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference following the release of the economic policy release and projections on Wednesday.

Progress since December has been uneven, and slower than the Fed expected. Compared to expectations for job growth of a million or more per month, the increase in non-farm payrolls has averaged 460,000 per month in 2021.

Overall, the economy has regained only a quarter of the jobs lost in December; The proportion of the adult population that has a job, a measure that many authorities consider a central indicator of economic health, is still more than 3 percentage points lower than it was before the pandemic, with only a modest improvement since the end of the year past.

However, since the Fed’s latest forecast in March, overall economic growth may have accelerated, with some authorities estimating that it has already returned to its pre-pandemic level.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida recently said that GDP growth could exceed 7% this year, a figure that matches the median of private forecasts of 6.9% in a recent . poll.

A better GDP outlook from the Federal Reserve would also lower the unemployment forecast at the end of the year. Accompanied by higher inflation, that could start to change the central bank’s mindset about managing its flexible 2% inflation target.

Median consumer expectations of what inflation will look like over the next year rose for the seventh consecutive month to 4% in May, up from 3.4% in April, according to a monthly survey released by the New York Fed on Monday.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)