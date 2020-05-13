15 minutes. The president of the Federal Reserve (FED) of the United States (USA), Jerome Powell, considers that the recovery from the crisis by COVID-19 will require time and perhaps new extraordinary measures to reactivate the economy. However, he ruled out the use of negative interest rates, as requested in some sectors, including US President Donald Trump.

“The The Fed’s position on negative interest rates has not changed. It is not something that the Fed is contemplating. “This was highlighted by Powell during a conference at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in Washington.

However, he acknowledged that there are “some supporters” who support this unconventional monetary policy measure. This practice means charging for bank deposits to stimulate spending and investment and support economic activity.

Among them is President Trump, who indicated in a tweet on Tuesday his favorable position.

“While other countries are receiving the benefits of negative interest rates, the US should also accept the GIFT. Big numbers!” Said the president.

As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the “GIFT”. Big numbers! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Trump has been very critical of the management of the US central bank, referring to central banks such as Japan or the European ECB, which have applied them.

The Fed has long insisted that it sees no effectiveness for the US in using this monetary tool. But, in recent weeks, voices in favor increased in the face of the crisis unleashed by the virus.

“I don’t think Powell could have been clearer, but market participants seem to not want to take no for an answer, so I am not optimistic that the message will be absorbed this time eitherThis was stated by Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, in a note to clients.

Massive injections

To alleviate economic havoc, the Fed launched its entire monetary arsenal with massive injections of liquidity into the financial markets, massive purchases of debt, and interest rate cuts to practically 0%.

In addition, Congress approved several fiscal stimulus programs worth nearly $ 3 trillion.

“There is a growing consensus that recovery may come slower than we would like (…) and that recovery may take a while before gaining momentum,” Powell said.

Therefore, it did not rule out the need for additional monetary stimulus measures.

“Although the economic response has been both timely and adequately large, it may not have been the final chapter, given that the road ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks“, Held.

The Wall Street Stock Exchange started the day lower after Powell’s comments. The Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, registered a decrease of 0.83% shortly after the opening bell.

The magnitude of virus impact is unprecedented, according to the first indicators that have been known.

Powell said that a Fed survey, to be released this week, noted that nearly 40% of households earning less than $ 40,000 a year lost a job in March.

“This turnaround in economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is difficult to capture in words,” said the president of the central bank.

The first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8%. Second-quarter figures are expected to be much more dramatic.

Likewise, unemployment in the country shot up in April 10.3 percentage points, reaching a rate of 14.7%. This figure has not been seen for 70 years, as a result of the wave of layoffs.