The Fed opens the ban at 100.00 billion in dividends in the big US banks

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) marks the starting gun for US banks to resume the normality in the payment of dividends. After the approval of the institution, analysts calculate that the large firms in the sector could announce in the coming days the distribution of up to 100,000 million dollars for the next few months.

This return to the payment of dividends will be one of the most visible consequences of the Generally approved that the Fed has granted in its last round of stress tests on US banks. In this sense, the supervisory institution has verified that the entities would maintain high levels of capitalization even in a very adverse economic scenario.

The central bank’s conclusions indicate that in the worst case scenario, the 23 largest financial institutions in the country would suffer losses of 474,000 million dollars. However, even after this failure, they would still have more than double the capital required by current US solvency standards.

At the request of the Fed, banks will be able to begin announcing their dividend distribution and share buyback plans starting this coming Monday. In the sector, reports are handled that attribute up to 100,000 million dollars pending disbursement only between JP Morgan, Bank of America Y Goldman sachs.

In any case, the result obtained by each entity in the stress tests designed by the Fed will mark certain specific limits for shareholder remuneration. However, the US institution is once again ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) in returning to the old normality in this regard, thanks largely to the more agile and solvent recovery that the economy of the American country has experienced.

The worst case scenario

The worst-case scenario designed by the Fed to test the resilience of the country’s banks included an unemployment rate of 10.75% of the population, the loss of 55% of the value of the stock market and a contraction of the GDP of 4%. With all these ingredients, the average capital ratios dropped to only 10.6%.

A scenario that, in any case, is very far from what the Federal Reserve’s forecasts indicate in the shorter term. The institution led by Jerome Powell foresees currently that the US GDP ends the year 7% higher, while it considers that unemployment could fall to around 4.5% of the population.

These data, together with inflation that continues to rise strongly, are the key reason why the central bank has already advanced its forecast of rate hikes until 2023. There are even several members of the organism that believe that it would be appropriate to raise the reference rates this next year 2022.