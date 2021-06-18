“The Fed keeps its analysis and monetary policy unchanged”

What has the Fed been trying since the US economy was hit by the pandemic?

First, a solid recovery in demand. Mission accomplished. Second, higher inflation, if possible a little above the target. Mission accomplished, and, in the short term, even surpassed. Third, a substantial increase in the labor market. This goal is still a long way off, but it is on the right track as the year progresses.

In short, for ODDO BHF, the Fed does not have to regret what it has done, nor does it have to correct its policy immediately. The main change of the FOMC is to bring forward the first increase in interest rates from 2024 to 2023. In such a distant horizon, the manager believes that the impact of this decision should not be exaggerated.

The Fed hasn’t adopted a hawkish tone

Taking into account the increases in inflation in the last quarter, the FOMC has increased its inflation forecasts. The inflation rate based on the PCE indicator had ended 2020 at 1.2% and is now expected to rise to 3.4% by the end of 2021, with a peak around 4% (CPI inflation it is already at 5% year-on-year). Exceeding the 2% target is certainly important, but it is expected to be cushioned over the corresponding monetary policy term, which is two to three years (left graph).

Inflation will rise more than expected in the short term, but it should stabilize at the same level forecast in 2022-2023. In summary, the FOMC continues to defend the scenario of a temporary rebound in inflation, that is, linked to the mismatch between supply and demand after the pandemic (longer delivery times, low inventories, bottlenecks).

Jerome Powell gave the example of some prices that had started to decline, such as for lumber. Still not that convincing. Anecdotally, some prices have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic levels and may still surprise to the upside. The debate over the temporary or permanent nature of the rise in inflation is likely to continue for some time.

For its part, monetary politics it is primarily a demand management tool, with no impact on supply constraints. Therefore, there is no reason for the Fed to tighten monetary policy in the short term. The asset purchase policy has been prolonged ($ 120 billion per month).

The Fed chairman has just acknowledged that the FOMC has begun to “debate the issue” about the future reduction of these purchases. If tapering is to start in early 2022, according to the majority expectation, this still leaves some margin before setting the concrete terms. The Fed has raised the interest rate on bank reserves and the inverse repo rate (+5 basis points), technical adjustments related to excess interbank liquidity.

As for the official interest rates, the status quo is not in jeopardy in the short term. Most FOMC members now envision ending zero interest rate policy before the end of 2023, rather than 2024 (right chart), but Jerome Powell stressed that this change should be taken with ” big grain of sand “