The Fed highlighted the positive effects on the economy from the reopening



Economic reopening.

Photo: Nora Quintanilla / EFE

The governors of the Federal Reserve (Fed) highlighted on Wednesday the positive effect that the rate of vaccinations and reopening political measures, such as the relaxation of social distancing orders, have had on the country’s economic growth

This is how the US central bank expresses it in its “beige book”, a document in which it collects monthly recent information on the country’s economy.

In that analysis, the Fed said that the national economy “Expanded at a moderate rate” from early April to late May, thanks to vaccines and lockdown relaxation measures and despite supply chain disruptions.

The Fed also detected a notable increase in consumer spending, specifically in the increase in leisure travel and outlays in restaurants, thanks to the fact that a greater number of people are vaccinated.

Despite being the country with largest number of vaccinated in the world, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced on Wednesday new measures to accelerate immunization against covid-19, which has been slowed down in recent weeks, to try to reach the goal of 70% by July 4 of adults in the country have received at least one dose.

Currently, 63% of US adults have received at least one dose of available vaccines, and 52% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Fed, which at its last meeting kept interest rates close to 0%, also referred in its “beige book” to the inflationary risks that conservative sectors in the US have warned about in recent months.

According to his report, the pressures on prices continued to increase in general, but to a greater extent in the costs of inputs, that is, the raw materials that are used to produce new elements.

However, the central bank assured that the strengthening of demand allowed some companies, in particular manufacturers, builders and transport companies, to pass on a large part of the cost increases to their clients.

The agency has been adding optimism to the economic outlook in the country amid the rapid vaccination process in recent months.

In March, it raised economic growth forecasts by US to 6.5% by 2021, up from 4.2% expected at the end of 2020.

However, the recovery in the labor market showed a bump in April, when only 260,000 new jobs were created, compared to the million predicted by analysts, and the unemployment rate rose one tenth, to 6%.

The next meeting of the US central bank is scheduled for June 15 and 16.