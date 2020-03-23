The Fed announced more measures to help the markets, but Wall Street falls on the negative trend

The Federal Reserve The United States called a third party on Monday emergency meeting to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus and unveiled a series of unprecedented measures that they would expand the efforts of the North American central bank to calm the markets of corporate debt.

With the financial turmoil without pause since February, the Fed expanded the scope of your asset purchases under a renewed quantitative easing program and announced four new measures to support stocks and bonds private after a loss of 35% on average accumulated since last February 12.

The Fed specified that would buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities to support the financial market, in addition to acquiring assets “in the necessary amounts” to sustain the valuations and the effective transmission of monetary policy.

The Fed had previously set a limit of USD 700 billion for the purchase of assets and promoting programs loans for USD 300,000 million to support companies affected by restrictions that affect North American economic activity.

“Although great uncertainty persists, it has become clear that our economy will face serious disruptions“The Fed said in a statement Monday morning. “They must be done aggressive efforts in the public and private sectors for limit job and income losses and to promote a speedy recovery once interruptions decrease. ”

Meanwhile, the main references of the bags of NY they lose initial profits and operate a 2% negative, in the face of skepticism over official efforts to prevent more heavy losses for prices, which are far from consolidating a reversal on the recent bearish streak.

Therefore, the stocks and bonds of the Argentina they suffer the contagion of these references abroad. Argentine stocks and bonds They have been among the worst performers even among the battered assets of emerging countries. Domestic shares, bonds and exchange places will not operate this Monday and Tuesday due to the “bridge” holiday.

The Risk country of Argentina was maintained this Monday with wide rise, above 4,400 points, a maximum since 2005, influenced by the abrupt 20% pullback in the Treasury bond rate of the US at 10 years, even in a historical floor area of ​​0.75% per year.

“The fear of COVID-19 coronavirus invaded the world, the low dynamics has not slowed down and nothing indicates yet that it stops. Until the curve of infected and of the deaths is not set, the calm hardly comes. The atmosphere in the bags is decidedly fatal, of total panic ”, he commented Jorge Fedio, technical analyst at Clave Bursátil.

“In the US, the sectors that registered higher losses over the course of the last week they were Energy, Real Estate and Financial. For their part, the sectors that marked the lowest drops were Basic Consumption, Discretionary Consumption and Health ”, they pointed out from Research for Traders.

For Guido Lorenzo, director of the consultancy LCG, ″ most of the countries had springs to carry out countercyclical policy, Argentina did not. In check the fiscal question, the space for mentioned measures, the lowest collection and possible new stimulus measures must be financed with issuance Unless some international organization transfers funds to the country, something that we have ruled out for now. The fiscal deficit projected for now in -2.6% by 2020 it will mean more emission. “