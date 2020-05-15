Very interesting wireless headphones at a more than reasonable price for their benefits.

Many of you will not find the section Hunting Bargains that appears in 3DGames for just over a month. In it we try to search, among all the outstanding offers of the week, discounts that may be of interest to our readers. This text is a complement to this search work. The offer of the week will focus on covering an additional discount that seems to usof special interest, describe its benefits and share why we believe it is a remarkable product.

To open this section we want to dedicate a few words to wireless headphones, the great missing of our audio shopping guide. We will talk aboutLogitech G533wireless headphones that cover the mid-range of the company in that specific market; halfway between its more affordable wired headphones and the proposal of subsidiaries such as Astro, or the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum itself.

For less than 100 euros they are a solid alternative to other wireless proposals for playersThe G533 were launched in late 2017. The model comes to replace the old G930, and does so with some improvements over it in terms of audio and performance. Started by the sound drivers themselves, an earlier version of what we would later see in the company’s G-Pro. A pair of 50 mm with a frequency range of 20 Hz 20 kHz and an impedance of 32 Ohms. They are two transducers with a good stereo sound, in line with what other competitors in the same price range offer, although somewhat far from what we see outside of gaming products. Its construction is firm and light, in plastic, somethingthat we appreciate in wireless headphones, with a greater weight than the wired ones.

As a good gaming headset it has a built-in microphone. The device in question does not deliver outstanding sound quality, but it does a very good job of rejecting unintended sounds, such as breathing or annoying popping, and is acceptable for calls and voice chats. The device also has some additional incentives, such as virtualized 7.1, although it will not be to the liking of all players and, without a doubt, we do not recommend it for listening.

For its normal price, we could find many other wireless alternatives of interest, especially outside of products for players. However, below 100 euros and taking into account extras such as the integrated microphone, these headphones become a very interesting option and that we could recommend above more expensive products.

