The fear of workshops column josé clopatofsky motor magazine

It is natural that many concerns about the maintenance of hybrid and electric cars now arise, adding to the growing confusion between mechanics, electricity and electronics. Increasingly, repair processes are more complex and digital, but a platform remains constant that has not changed and is the “car of a lifetime”, but which, unfortunately, is not for life.

This, be it for gasoline, diesel, hydrogen, gas or batteries and charge whatever computer they put on it, it has tires, wheels, brakes, ball bearings, terminals, glass, ball joints, shock absorbers, bushings, radiators, fan, pads, pumps, belts, cables, guayas, nuts, bolts and others thousands of things that will continue to be spent and repaired in the traditional way.

Hybrid and electric service requires isolated facilities, dedicated and trained equipment and mechanics, which is why they are a must at the dealership. As they are systems on which there is no bibliography or generic knowledge and there are many concerns about their life and reliability, brands give very generous and extended warranties to dispel the natural apprehensions of potential customers. Overall, in all these vehicles the electrification problems are up to the dealer, because the owner can do nothing on his own.

In all the cars converge the mysterious electronic tangle, the sensors, the interconnection of the parts, which sometimes causes the engine to turn off when a light bulb burns out. To be able to track those functions we resort to the scanner that reads those parts (all are sealed) and networks, confronts their signals and throws fault codes which then require a dictionary to interpret them. There are generic scanners with the basic programs of the brands, and the official ones, which have the latest updates and even directly connect the car with the brain of the parent company in another country, which is in charge of organizing them, after the identification that proves that it is official service site. The scanner is not the bible, but there are places where they sell that religion. It can only see the electronic; for example, a “sleep noise” is not detected by the scanner.

As cars become more technical, they isolate themselves from their owners. You open the hood and you don’t see cables, or hoses, or rods, or anything. And if he catches them, there is little he can do, because they are no longer fixed with the lady’s heel hitting the battery terminal.

We have always been afraid of workshops, especially those who are not experts and arrive without a diagnosis or specific request for a repair. And now more because there are many mysteries and black boxes that we do not even know exist under the hood or the seat. To finish, the main mechanical units are less and less serviceable due to their complexity, and the dealer changes them completely because they do not sell spare parts and this limits many repairs in independent shops.

That leads to the bill, which in some places is speculative and very expensiveTherefore, people turn to other options where they can find the “magician who knows them all”, as well as the one who is inventing them on his own.

But if the customer is afraid when his vehicle asks for a workshop, the car suffers from panic. As soon as he “knows” that he is going to be scratched and manipulated, he tends to rebel. It is frequent that the owner comes to the workshop and the noise he felt or the fault that bothers him disappears as if by charm. “I arrived at the workshop and it stopped ringing.” “This only happens when it’s hot and I’m on the road.” “It healed itself.” Or the technician, in the absence of evidence at the time, dispatches it: “If it continues to bother, come back …”.

There is reason to be afraid of the workshops because they cost a lot and they do not always hit the mark, although I do not want this to be read as a disqualification or generic criticism of so many thousands of colleagues who reach into the cars with the best inspiration and desire to get it right —and they succeed—, sometimes with a better sense of smell and success than the dealer. Which in mechanics and with the new systems is not obvious nor is it just the turn of the page to achieve it for anyone, because in any case the task requires an expensive infrastructure, special tools, training and study.

As now happens in medicine, where there is a specialist even for left or right nails, in the service of current cars and those to come we have to live this new technological world and look for the best guarantees of first, second and more hands when we are already outside the official networks.

The mechanics of the bayetilla on Saturdays at home, is over.