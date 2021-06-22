The fear of the dark is only in the brain

06/21/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

Scientists at the University of Monash, in Australia, have concluded in a new study that the brain region dedicated to managing emotions is responsible for regulating the fear of the dark. Faced with exposure to light, the mechanism that controls fear in the brain remains active. When darkness dominates, on the other hand, this center is “turned off” and fear grows stronger.

The amygdala it integrates the so-called limbic system, its main function being the processing and storage of emotional reactions. Specifically, it is known that this area of ​​the brain regulates the sensations related to fear, setting in motion an alert mechanism when we feel that our survival is at stake in the face of some danger.

Now, Australian researchers have discovered how the presence or absence of light directly influences the amygdala, in this way activate or deactivate fear of the dark, a common sensation for many people and that mainly impacts children.

Light and fear

Light is vital in regulating circadian rhythms: it marks the rest time and the busiest period of the day. At the same time, it improves our mood and can even be used in treatments against diseases such as depression.

According to a press release, when exposure to light increases, the activity of the amygdala is reduced by the same magnitude, thus decreasing the feeling of fear.

On the contrary, by reducing the presence of light or directly facing total darkness, the amygdala multiplies its task and fear is the logical consequence of this increased activity.

In addition, according to the study published in the journal PLOS One, when the fear mechanism is activated, a special connection is registered between the amygdala and another brain region: the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.

Linked to the perception and expression of emotions, this area of ​​the brain has the peculiarity of reacting with great speed: when faced with a negative visual stimulus, it can generate a response in around 100 milliseconds.

This would explain its integration with the amygdala at the time of feeling the lack of light or darkness: as this condition is linked to a possible danger, a quick and effective response is required to guarantee survival. In the research, this mechanism was directly observed in brain images obtained from a group of volunteers.

Related topic: Fear in the brain: new keys.

An atavistic fear

The participants were exposed to different degrees of light intensity and to darkness, in sessions of around 30 minutes. Brain scans, performed using functional magnetic resonance imaging techniques, indicated that a significant decrease in amygdala activity is recorded when the light is increased.

In contrast, the periods of total darkness correspond to a greater dynamism of the amygdala and its connection with the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.

Why does the brain directly associate darkness with danger and, consequently, activates the feeling of afraid? On the one hand, the researchers argue that a similar brain mechanism is set in motion in the case of anxiety: It makes sense, since an increase in alertness goes hand in hand with increased stress and anxiety.

However, the deeper causes of this mechanism could be ancestral. The scientists explained that the ability to regulate our exposure to light is relatively novel in evolutionary terms.

On the contrary, we would carry a long previous history in which darkness could not be managed, it was only possible to overcome dangers of the night always being alert until the arrival of the new dawn.

Reference

Afraid of the dark: Light acutely suppresses activity in the human amygdala. McGlashan EM, Poudel GR, Jamadar SD, Phillips AJK, Cain SW. PLOS One (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0252350

Photo: Arun Anoop on Unsplash.