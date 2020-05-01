FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wearing face masks at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, May 1 (.) – Consumer prices in Japan’s capital fell for the first time in three years in April and activity at domestic factories plummeted, indicators released on Friday showed, raising concerns that the coronavirus pandemic may lead the country back to deflation.

The gloomy outlook in the world’s third largest economy is already increasing calls for increased public spending, even though Parliament has already approved an additional budget to finance a $ 1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the hit of the pandemic.

“The government will work with the central bank to ensure that Japan does not fall back into deflation,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference on Friday.

Consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of national inflation trends, fell 0.1% in April from a year earlier, according to government data, derailing expectations of a 0.1% increase, and after a 0.4% increase in March.

This is the first year-on-year decrease since April 2017.

While the decline was largely due to lower energy costs following the collapse of the oil price, expectations have been reinforced that Japan will experience a drop in consumer prices in the coming months as the economy experience a greater impact of the pandemic.

A business survey released on Friday confirmed that factory activity in Japan slowed to its fastest pace in more than a decade in April, as the coronavirus affected production and new orders.

(Information from Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; translated by Tomás Cobos)