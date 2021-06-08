The FDA approved the first drug against the Alzheimer’s process

15 minutes. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Aduhelm, a new drug for the direct treatment of Alzheimer’s, the first to directly treat the fundamental pathology of this disease.

Aduhelm represents the first treatment of its kind approved for Alzheimer’s disease. It is the first new approved treatment for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003. It is also the first therapy to focus on the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease.

As reported by the FDA in a statement, In this country alone, Alzheimer’s affects 6.2 million citizens.

The approval of this drug was accelerated because, according to the FDA, it provides a “significant therapeutic advance” compared to other treatments.

“Currently available therapies only treat the symptoms of the disease; this treatment option is the first therapy that targets and affects the underlying Alzheimer’s disease process, “said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. The specialist added that” the accelerated approval pathway it can get therapies to patients more quickly while spurring more research and innovation. “

New essays

Following the urgent approval, the FDA ordered Biogen, the company that makes the Aduhelm, a new and larger trial confirming its benefits.

The statement explains that the FDA approved this drug urgently after a first trial. This demonstrated the reduction of beta amyloid plaque in regions of the brain that are expected to be widely affected by the disease compared to others that are rid of it.

There are in the prescription of this drug, however, warnings of possible adverse effects cited by the FDA. Among these are inflammations that disappear over time and do not initially cause symptoms. However, they can cause headaches, dizziness or nausea, as well as hypersensitivity reactions such as hives.

The FDA stresses that the drug could be withdrawn if Biogen, once it does its new trial, fails to verify its benefits.