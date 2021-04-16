The FCF reinforces the action with the Mossos and will expel repeat offenders

04/16/2021 at 11:34 AM CEST

The Catalan Football Federation (FCF) and Mossos d’Esquadra They will reinforce actions to end violent, incivility and racist behavior in the fields and pavilions of Catalonia. For this reason, under the motto #JoJugoNet, a joint campaign will be launched on social networks to avoid intolerant behavior in sport. An announcement that comes days after the violent episode lived in Bon Pastor-Carmelo.

In a statement issued this Friday by the federative entity, both organizations recall the obligations established by the Llei de l’Esport de Catalunya in terms of preventing fights and disturbances. In addition, in those areas where the police presence is required several times for unlawful conduct, the administration can oblige the club to hire a private security service.

Likewise, the FCF recalled that article 307 of its General Regulations it contemplates the expulsion of a club from a competition if these violent behaviors persist. Specifically, if “they commit very serious disciplinary offenses that discredit or insult the organization” or if they “carry out violent, racist, xenophobic or intolerant incidents”.

In another vein, the FCF and the Office of the Sports of the Mossos d’Esquadra hold weekly meetings to monitor the non-professional football and futsal matches that are played in the territory and establish measures if improper conduct is detected or that does not respect fair play.

In these cases, the law provides that the organizing entity must adopt the security measures to ensure the proper development of the competition, both on the pitch and in the stands, through the appropriate control measures.

Every weekend around 5,000 football and futsal matches are played in Catalonia. For this reason, the FCF and the Mossos insist on the need to promote fair play and recall that in the event of incidents, action will be taken against those clubs, federation members and spectators who do not respect current regulations.

Since the entry into force of the FCF campaigns in 2012 to the present, there has been a decrease in violent incidents in fields and pavilions. Said decrease has been 65% in regard to the public, while in relation to attacks on referees it has been 25%. The number of yellow cards per game has also been reduced by 23% and the number of red cards by 11%.