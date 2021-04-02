The FC Barcelona prepares the offer of renewal to Lionel Messi

The situation with Messi remains unknown. On the one hand there are rumors that place the Argentine star in latitudes outside of Spain. On the other hand, rumors have been increasing that the ’10’ stays in Barcelona, from the arrival to the presidency of the club of Laporta.

The only certainty is that Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires on June 30 this year, but in the club they do not want to lose their main star. In this sense, Laporta is already preparing what would be the renewal offer for ‘La Pulga’.

According to Esport3, The president of the Catalan club was evaluating the financial situation of the club to present a formal proposal to the Captain of Barcelona, with whom he has already had preliminary contacts.

Once the proposal is defined, both Laporta as Messi, will meet for the president to present it formally and in person.

In addition, Esport3 added that Dembélé is in a similar situation, with the variant that his contract expires in 2022. For now, the club’s plans are to keep Dembélé In the squad, however, they could evaluate offers if they offer you a large sum of money to help the team improve its economy.

On the other hand, the club will continue to analyze the market and take advantage of any opportunity to reinforce its squad. Agüero, Depay and Wijnaldum They are players who arouse the interest of Barcelona and all three end their contract this summer.