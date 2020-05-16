Raymond Red Reddington, a former FBI member who left the agency and has spent decades lending his help and brilliant brains to the world’s most wanted criminals – those immersed in dark plots of nuclear weapons trafficking and terrorist attacks – decides to turn himself in. His only condition to assist in the capture of his sinister partners, and to cross their names off the blacklist, is to work with the young detective Elizabeth Keen, who has just joined the agency. Suspense, action and psychological intrigue are some of the ingredients of The Blacklist, the series that caught veteran and acclaimed actor James Spader when he received the script just a year ago.

The instinct of this interpreter who gives life to the protagonist, Red, has not failed: the 13 episodes of the first season have broken the audience records of the NBC network, which in view of the success will launch the next three chapters in January. “I especially liked the fact that it seemed as if what was happening in the world was unfolding in the series and through the characters. In addition, he had the ability to surprise me, ”explained a brief Spader, immersed in the skin of his character, without taking off his hat or sunglasses, in the round of interviews in the days leading up to the US premiere.

The suspense is increasing during the 13 episodes of the season

The mysteries multiply like a perverse game of mirrors in The Blacklist, which airs on Thursdays (10:00 p.m.) on the newly created Canal + Series. Appearances, this production in line with the addictive half-truths of the Homeland series, reminds us again, they deceive and the layers of information are multiple and fluid. The tension grows with bombs about to explode, kidnappings and fast-paced persecutions. The urgency and intrigue increase with each hour-long episode and with a dramatic arc more similar to that of a movie than that of a series. The filming of the first of them lasted 19 days, and after the presentation of the central knot of the story, delivery after delivery, the names of the Red list fall.

There are also other plots at stake. Who is Agent Keen’s adorable and harmless husband really? Who are double agents? What is hidden behind Red’s request to work with this young woman whom he is not supposed to know? What relationship unites them?

Time and again the character of Spader surprises and pressures agent Keen, played by Meghan Boone, an actress with a long resume in independent cinema, with films such as About Cherry, in which she gave the reply to James Franco. She and her character do not convey Jodie Foster’s fragility in front of Hannibal in The Silence of the Lambs, a title that resonates somewhat in this series. “What I like most about the character is that he responds to trauma with humor,” said the actress. To prepare for the role, he interviewed FBI agents who profile criminals and murderers. “My character tries to discover the same things that intrigue the public. The question that hangs in the air is: what is a criminal action and what is not? “

The Blacklist’s comparisons with Homeland have not been lacking, and the tension that this last series has transferred to its massive audience, dealing with topics that are not at all foreign to newspaper headlines. The fact is that these two television productions also share the same actor, the Canadian Diego Klattenhoff, who plays the best friend of soldier Nicholas Brody, protagonist of Homeland.

.