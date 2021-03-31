The FBI wins in court the right to create a list of terrorists



The FBI has a list of possible terrorists.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed the FBI the constitutionality of publishing a list of more than a million “known or suspected terrorists.”

The four-judge panel’s argument was that this agency had the power to protect the borders of the United States.

“The government has had the authority to regulate travel and control the border since the beginning of the nation.”the judge wrote J. Harvie Wilkinson III, published The Washington Post.

The FBI was facing a lawsuit from American Muslim civil rights organizations, which have challenged the terrorist detection database, created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

The activists accuse that the measure violates the rights of US citizens and in 2019 a judge in Virginia agreed with them, noting that the list seemed “a black box” that violated the freedom and reputation of those involved.

However, Judge Wilkinson considered that the delays claimed by the activists are the same or close to those that any traveler can experience.

“They (are) not different from what many travelers routinely face, either in standard or enhanced assessments, particularly at busy airports”, said the judge.

The judges also did not consider that there was an unconstitutional stigma, which is not publicly disclosed.

The activists can still impose the plenary session of the same court, he said. Gadeir Abbas, lawyer for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, who considered that the judges did not take into account “the reality experienced by the Muslim community”, considering that it has been “constantly terrorized.”