the FBI has recovered millions of dollars from a recent ransomware attack

In early May, a cyberattack in the United States left much of the country in check. The ransomware attack targeted the country’s largest oil pipeline company, which had to pay a ransom to recover its system. However now authorities say they have recovered millions of dollars paid in Bitcoin for that ransom.

As indicated by the authorities, have recovered $ 2.3 million from the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co.. Translated into bitcoins, they are approximately 64 bitcoins. It is a large majority of what is supposed to have been paid for the ransom. While the company has not given exact figures, it is believed that they paid about 75 bitcoins for the ransom.

The $ 2.3 million was much more a month ago, when Bitcoin had a higher value. The value of the ransom at the time was around $ 4.5 million. What happened to the rest? It has been devalued due to the big drop in Bitcoin in recent weeks.

Bitcoin is no longer the ideal solution for extortionists

The United States Department of Justice says “extortionists will never see this money”. Although they have not wanted to detail how they have obtained the money, it seems that they have somehow intercepted the wallet where the money had been sent by Colonial Pipeline Co. Probably in some intermediate step of the exchanges when the hackers have tried of washing it by passing it through multiple wallets and diversifying it.

“This case demonstrates our determination to develop methods to prevent criminals from turning new payment methods into tools and extortion for undeserved profits,” said the US Department of Justice. The The FBI has long officially discouraged paying ransomsas criminals often do not deliver and victims lose money as well.

This operation to recover the money has occurred between different authorities in the United States with the help and collaboration of Colonial Pipeline Co. The different organizations have worked together to track the money. “Follow the money and you will find what you are looking for” seems to be a saying that also continues to apply with Bitcoin, the blockchain and the privacy that it promises.

Via | WSJ