How many days have we been quarantined? We know it ourselves but it is what we have to do and we must fulfill it. COVID-19 or coronavirus is being a quite lethal virus as the thousands of infected and dead worldwide are showing us, so staying home without leaving it is the most responsible thing we can do if we want to end it.

This has caused that people’s lives have been substantially altered, not only in their way of working but also their leisure. No more out for a walk, a coffee or sports in the fresh air, at least for a few weeks. Luckily Disney + has just arrived in our country this week although It is also not recommended to lie all day on the sofa watching movies, series or playing video games..

It is true that we cannot go out to play sports, but that does not mean that we cannot do it indoors. In the Google app store there are many apps with which you can do workouts and routines without having to leave your room and to top it off, the FBI has just launched an app with which to get strong and fit.

Do you want to be as strong as the FBI members?

#MondayMotivation Are you looking for tips for indoor workouts? Download the # FBI’s Physical Fitness Test app to learn proper form for exercises you can do at home like pushups and situps. https://t.co/8rwfqVBIc0 pic.twitter.com/uzOekmIpdK

– FBI (@FBI) March 23, 2020

The FBI is the main criminal investigation agency of the United States Department of Justice and in addition to fighting crime and discouraging us from installing Russian apps on our smartphones, they also have time to play sports and get stronger than vinegar.

For this they have both a fitness app on the Google Play Store and on the App Store. This tool is not new because of the coronavirus, but it has been the perfect excuse to do new publicity. Of course, users have not liked the idea very much and there have been many jokes that have emerged on the internet. Have an FBI app installed on your smartphone? Not everyone is ready for it, not even to get in shape.

And all this despite what the Mashable medium indicates, and that is that according to the description of the app, The FBI does not collect personal data and will not use users’ private data for other purposes.. Believing or not what an organization like the FBI says already depends on each one of us.

The FBI app is available on both iOS and Android and is completely free. Now we have no excuse for not getting strong like the members of the FBI. The fact that they do not use our personal and private data for other purposes … we no longer believe that, but anyway, do what you want us to leave you the download links below.

