The FBI detains Ninel Conde’s husband. Found in a Florida prison

The husband of Ninel Conde, Larry Ramos, who has been in the middle of a legal battle for several months and who ise accuses him of owing many people a total of $ 27 million was detained by the FBI in the city of Miami. Let us remember that he himself lost the legal battle recently with Alejandra Guzman, who accused him of having scammed her after she gave him a good amount of money to invest and never did the business. Bouquets met the singer, after her daughter Frida sofia, will be romantically related to him.

Almost a month ago it was announced that Ramos had a 45-day extension to pay the millionaire debt to Guzmán and ten other victims who denounced him for the same crime. And it was also known that the accounts of Ninel Conde and the businessman had been blocked by the US authorities. Apparently, the singer and actress would have received millionaire deposits from her husband and this alerted the authorities.

“We exploded the BOMB‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ #larryramos #ninelconde’s husband would have been ARRESTED and is in a federal prison in Florida !!! We have all the scandal “, the journalist published minutes ago Javier Ceriani in your account Instagram.

For its part, the program Telemundo, Tell me what you know, presented the document of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and they wrote in the account of Instagram of the show: “Larry Ramos was arrested by the FBI.”

Bouquets is of Colombian origin but allegedly committed these crimes between Mexico Y USA. Apparently, people testified that the businessman did various business with representatives of artists and never fulfilled his end of the bargain for many of them.

Ninel Conde has not commented on the matter, nor has anyone from his work team. Let us remember that the artist herself has declared on several occasions. She has assured not to know the details of these accusations that have been made to her recent husband, but she has published indirectly on her social networks several times that could be taken as support for her partner.

Many close friends of ‘El Bombón Asesino’, including journalists, they tried to warn him of these allegations. One of them was his friend, Lucho Borrego, driver Tell me what you know. However, the Mexican said that despite not knowing exactly what happened, she supports Larry Ramos.

Keep reading:

This was the transformation of Diego Boneta to make Luis Miguel an adult

A source close to Kim Kardashian reveals how the famous single is living