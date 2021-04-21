The FBI detains Ninel Conde’s husband and she breaks the silence, says she is calm, trusting in God

The FBI detained Larry Ramos, Ninel Conde’s husband. He faces federal charges. The Ventaneando program, hosted by Pati Chapoy, stated that the businessman is accused by more than 200 people, who were defrauded out of $ 22 million. It is known that one of those affected is Alejandra Guzmán, mother of Frida Sofía.

Ramos, they say, was arrested in Miami last Friday, along with Ninel Conde. The singer and her husband traveled to the United States because she had to appear at the ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards. She was released, as was Ramos, according to Ventaneando; He cannot leave the United States and is currently in a house in Miami. The program also spoke with Cinthia Velarde, Alejandra Guzmán’s former manager. Velarde sued Ramos and confirmed the information to the Azteca program.

Given the facts, Ninel Conde breaks the silence and sends the following press release addressed to the media and the general public:

“As a result of the events that occurred recently, we inform you that Ms. Ninel Conde is totally oblivious to them and wants Larry to be able to resolve her situation in accordance with the law. It is also valid to make clear that the personal relationship between them was never linked to any business or other type of partnership, as some have wanted to imply by giving the note a more yellow tint ”.

It continues: “Derived from the events of today, we want any situation to be resolved in a timely manner and that it be the best for the parties in accordance with the framework of the law.”

In the statement they are blunt in assuring that the singer and soap opera actress will not give more information in this regard, because it ensures that the singer is not linked to Larry Ramos in this situation. “There will be no additional statement, since it is a matter foreign to Ninel Conde.”

The statement concludes by thanking the media for their understanding and for the support given to Ninel Conde. It is also remembered that the Mexican has an artistic career of more than 20 years. It is added that at this time Ninel Conde “is calm and trusting in God and his times.”

