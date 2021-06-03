The FBI confirms that the Russian group REvil is behind the cyberattack against JBS

15 minutes. A group of cybercriminals based in Russia was behind the attack that practically paralyzed the activity of the company JBS, one of the largest in the world in the meat processing sector, the FBI said.

In a statement issued in recent hours, the FBI confirmed that the hack can be attributed to JBS to the Russian group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi. He also added that he is “working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice.”

The meat company JBS suffered a major cyber attack last weekend. Cybercrime has raised concerns about a possible shortage of its products, especially in the United States (USA).

JBS, the second largest company in the sector in the US, is responsible for up to 20% of the meat products processed in the country. What’s more, the attack led to the closure of the company’s operations in Canada and Australia.

For its part, REvil is one of the most prolific and profitable cybercriminal cartels in the world.

The White House on Tuesday pointed to Russia as the person responsible for the cyberattack against JBS. Its headquarters are in Brazil.

His deputy spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, told the press that the US Government is in contact with the Russian Executive on this matter. He also made it clear to him that “responsible states do not shelter ransomware criminals.”

They always ask for ransom

Ransomware attacks lock computer systems that are not released until companies or institutions pay a ransom hackers.

“Our partnerships with the private sector are essential to respond quickly when a cyber intrusion occurs and to provide support to victims affected by our cyber adversaries,” the FBI noted in its note.

A cyber attack against someone is “an attack on all of us. We encourage any entity that is the victim of a cyber attack to report it immediately to the FBI through one of our 56 field offices, “the note said.