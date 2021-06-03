The FBI attributes to the Russian group REvil the cyberattack against the meat company JBS that affected the United States.



A JBS processing plant in Plainwell, Michigan.

Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – A group of cybercriminals based in Russia was behind the attack that practically paralyzed the activity of JBS, one of the largest in the world in the meat processing sector.

In a statement issued in the last hours, the FBI confirmed that it is possible to attribute the hack to the Russian group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, adding that he is “working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice.”

Meat company JBS suffered a major cyberattack last weekend that has raised concerns about a possible shortage of its products, especially in the United States.

JBS, the second largest company in the sector in the US, is responsible for up to 20% of the meat products processed in the country. In addition, the attack caused the closure of the company’s operations in Canada and Australia.

REvil is one of the most prolific and profitable cybercriminal cartels in the world.

White House had already singled out Russia for cyberattack

The White House on Tuesday pointed to Russia as the ultimate responsible for the cyberattack against JBS, whose headquarters are in Brazil.

Her deputy spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, told the press that the US Government is in contact with the Russian Executive on this matter and made it clear to him that “the responsible States do not give refuge to the criminals of the ‘ransomware'”.

The extent of ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks crash computer systems They are not released until companies or institutions pay the hackers a ransom.

“Our partnerships with the private sector are essential to respond quickly when a cyber intrusion occurs and provide support to victims affected by our cyber adversaries,” the FBI notes in its note.

A cyber attack against someone is “an attack on all of us. We encourage any entity that is the victim of a cyberattack to immediately notify the FBI through one of our 56 field offices, ”the note insists.