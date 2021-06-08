The FBI and Europol Create an Encrypted Message App for Criminals, and Catch 800 Criminals | Technology

A joint operation of the police of 17 countries and 3 continents, has ended with 800 criminals arrested. All for an encrypted messaging app that the FBI itself created.

There are many ways to fight crime, and one of them is use their own weapons against you. That’s what they have done the FBI and Europol: secretly developed Anom, an encrypted message app for criminals.

With the name of Operation Trojan Shield, distributed Anom-equipped mobiles among criminal associations, even creating a network of 12,000 users, who tracked their messages for two years.

So they have been able arrest 800 people, in addition to seizing 8 tons of cocaine, 24 tons of other drugs, 25 firearms, and $ 48 million in various currencies, as well as cryptocurrencies. Among those arrested are “members of the Italian mafia, motorcycle gangs, and international drug traffickers.” The criminals come from 90 countries, but the majority are Australians, Germans, Dutch, Spanish and Serbs.

The Vice website explains the details of the Operation Trojan Shield.

It all started in 2018, when authorities shut down the Phantom Secure encrypted message network, which was mainly used by drug traffickers and criminal organizations.

One of the creators of this network was arrested and, in exchange for reducing his prison sentence, offered to hand over control of the encrypted message software to the FBI and Australian police that was developed, called Anom.

The FBI included in the software a master key that allowed all messages to be decrypted, as well as an ID that was associated with each mobile that used Atom.

The confidant distributed Anom among its network of criminals, and in two years it was used by more than 12,000 people.

With the information from the messages, and in collaboration with Europol, they carried out 700 address records that have resulted in the seizure of the drug we have mentioned, and 800 detainees.

The FBI has communicated that its intention was not only to arrest criminals, but demotivate criminal networks that use these encrypted message apps associated with a mobile (the mobile and the app are sold together), showing that no matter how safe they may seem, can be hacked by the police.