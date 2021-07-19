The favorites won in Madrid

Bency-Alonso

Emilio Marquiegui

@EmilMarquiegui

The four Spanish professional fighters achieved victory at the Magariños Pavilion in Madrid, in the evening organized this Sunday by The Boxer Club.

In the stellar fight of the evening, in super lightweight 6 rounds, the former champion of Spain of the same weight Jonathan Alonso (20-1, 7 KOs) showed his usual elegance and quality in the ring to clearly overcome by points (60-54 the three judges) the brave and courageous Nicaraguan David bency (14-23-1, 4 KO), who had some trouble. Alonso struck with power, but Bency swallowed, without even water, the precise hands of the Olympian.

In the previous fight, four rounds at featherweight, the champion of Spain Jennifer miranda (5-0, 1 KO), despite suffering a right arm injury that prevented her from performing at the highest level, she picked up the pace and got a KO in the third round against the Bulgarian Kalina nikatova (0-2). After a good and powerful combination from Miranda, the Bulgarian listened attentively to the full account on the canvas.

The Canary Samuel Carmona (5-0, 3 KO), also with a long inactivity phase like his teammates, did everything possible to beat the Nicaraguan before the six-round limit, with multiple blows at different heights. Joel sanchez (5-22-1, 2 KO). But Sanchez, very practical, preferred to activate all his defensive qualities and avoid and cushion the powerful fists of the Olympic flyweight.

Carmona made a serious fight and his victory was clear (60-54, 60-54, 60-53).

And in the first professional fight of the night, the canary Jonathan Santana (9-3, 1 KO) did a remarkable job from less to more against the Romanian Stefan nicolae (3-25-1, 1 KO), veteran who knew how to control the danger of Santana. Carlos Formento’s pupil landed a good hook to Nicolae’s liver area in the second round, receiving a protection account, but from which he could barely recover. At the end of the four rounds, Santana’s unanimous triumph (40-35, 40-35, 39-36).

In previous amateur matches, Hugo Lopez (60 kg) beat points to Andy cervera, Giulio Commerso (60 kg) defeated in the same way Islam Kacimi, What Jair Andrés Quinteros (52 kg) to Jose Luis Exposito.

Mateo Conde (82 kg) defeated by KO in the first round Rodrigo Zardeño, while Clara Cortes (52 kg) made a nil fight against Ana Bolivar.

In the sixth match, David cabrera (68 kg) beat points to Nicolas de la Borda.