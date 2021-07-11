The favorites won in Alcalá La Real

Abdessamad Nechchad

Last night at the Municipal Pavilion of Alcalá La Real (Jaén), an evening with eight professional fights was held, among which the former champion of Spain of the super middleweight returned, the Jaén Raul Buendia, 43 years old. He beat the Russian settled in our country by points without major problems Elkhan bairamov.

These were the results:

* Welterweight-8 × 3

Abdessamad Nechchad (13-2-1, 1 KO) VP (u) Gustavo David Vittori (24-9-1, 12 KO) (Argentina)

Much superior to the Spanish aspiring to the national super lightweight title, who defeated by unanimous decision (80-71 the three judges) an Argentine who came to stand up, but assumed the superiority of the Spanish. The Argentine was cautioned in the seventh round for grappling.

* Average Weight-6 × 3

Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (15-15-1, 4 KO) V.KOT 1º Nelson Altamirano (10-40-3, 6 KO) (Nicaragua)

Clavero’s clear triumph in the first against an Altamirano who offered little resistance.

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Oscar Diaz (7-0, 3 KO) V.KO 3rd Alexander Zeledón (6-26-3, 0 KO) (Nicaragua)

Diaz’s manifest superiority, who won in the third round after knocking down his rival twice.

* Super Medium Weight-4 × 3

Raul Buendia (9-1-2, 1 KO) VP (u) Elkhan Bairamov (1-13, 1 KO) (Russia)

Buendía was better, who won with clarity for the three judges, 40-36.

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Rafael Acosta placeholder image (3-0, 2 KO) V.KOT.2º Ivan Muñoz (0-5)

Good image of Acosta who easily beat the Castellón Muñoz.

* Super Bantamweight-4 × 3

Alberto Marquez (5-1, 0 KO) VP (u) Francisco Rodriguez (0-3)

A great image that of Márquez who made a showy boxing and clearly won the three judges 40-36.

* Heavyweight-4 × 3

Freddy Ponguillo (2-1, 2 KO) (Ecuador) V.KOT.1º Andrei Crivat (0-6) (Romania)

With little, the Ecuadorian resident in Granada defeated a Crivat who did not come to sacrifice himself.

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

James carter (1-0, 1 KO) V.KO 1st Izan Durá (3-7, 0 KO)

Brilliant debut for Carter, who knocked out Alicante with a powerful left.