Portugal has become the standard-bearer of containment to the coronavirus and the de-escalation towards the ‘new normality’ in Europe. Characteristics that have been worth to its listed companies to support their weight -and even increase it- in the investment portfolios of the most recognized Spanish “star managers”.

The Portuguese women who generate the most appetite among the most recognized ‘value’ managers on this side of the Peninsula are Semapa and Ibersol. Both by number of funds and by investment volume. This is reflected in the latest reports sent by Spanish management firms to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in full swing of the coronavirus epidemic at the end of last March.

The Semapa holding is the main favorite of these investors. The business group with businesses in cement, pulp, paper and environmental resource management accounts for 17% of all investment that the five managers and Iberian funds analyzed bet on the Lisbon Stock Exchange. It is part of the portfolios of Bestinver Bolsa (Ricardo Cañete), Cobas Iberia (Francisco García Paramés), Horos Value Iberia (Javier Ruiz) and Magallanes Iberian Equity (Iván Martín). He only stays out of Azvalor Iberia (Álvaro Guzmán).

Cellulose and fast food

Cañete and Martín practically tie by investing some 5.5 million euros in the company, so they contribute the bulk of the 13.9 million that the group entrusts to value. The market consensus grants Semapa a bullish potential of 138%, up to 20.7 euros per share. And with 100% purchase recommendations among the analysts who most closely follow its evolution.

The Ibersol group of restaurant franchises is next in the ranking. It ties the number of funds -Azvalor, Bestinver, Horos and Magallanes- and brings together 11 million euros of investment. The firm with establishments in Spain, Portugal and Angola of brands such as Burger King, KFC, Pans & Company, Ribs, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and FrescCo, among others, how much with a potential bullish consensus of 99% since its current listing.

Two other companies in the neighboring country also exceed the 10 million euro mark from the portfolios of these gurus of the ‘value made in Spain’. This is the tandem between Galp and Nos. Despite the milestone, in both cases only two of the managers whose most recent movements have been reviewed take positions in their capital. And the team of Bestinver that Beltrán de la Lastra commands repeats in both cases.

In the case of energy Galp, it is those of Azvalor who keep Bestinver’s company. Between the two they total 14.07 million euros. At the telecommunications operator Us, those of Magallanes are those who complete a tandem that totals 10.65 million euros. The bullish field that analysts give these two values ​​reaches 33% and 51% respectively, according to data extracted from Refinitiv.

Retired at Jerónimo Martins

By number of funds it manages to attract, the investment group Sonae Capital It also has four Spanish ‘values’ in its capital. Between Azvalor, Cobas, Horos and Magallanes total 2.39 million euros invested in the company.

The connectivity subsidiary Sonaecom captures 4.16 million euros from Azvalor, Cobas and Horos. Meanwhile, the matrix of the business conglomerate, Sonae, brings together a joint investment of 6.13 million Magellan, Cobas and Horos, ordered in both cases from highest to lowest investment.

At the other end of this ranking of bets for Portugal’s de-escalation is Jerome Martins. The group of supermarkets loses the confidence of the Spanish star managers ’after both Guzmán and Cañete have decided to withdraw it from their positions in the Portuguese market. The second has not even looked for a replacement in his portfolio, the first has opted to enter Altri.

The latter is dedicated to the pulp, paper and energy cogeneration business. The Bestinver manager has invested 1.98 million euros in a company that the market consensus gives a potential revaluation of 44%. One of her classmates in the Cofihold group, Cofina, only the confidence of Guzmán (Azvalor) is gained, with just 129,000 euros of investment.

Azvalor, at the forefront of the bet

Among all these managers, The one with the most positions with a Portuguese passport in his portfolio is Iván Martín (Magallanes), with eight listed companies. The scarcest, Javier Ruiz (Horos), with only five.

With regard to weight in the portfolio, Álvaro Guzmán (Azvalor) is the most widely used in the neighboring country with 33.7% of the equity invested in the Lisbon Stock Exchange. The most restrained, the 19.02% marked by Horos in its Iberian fund.

