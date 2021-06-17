The favorites! Karol G and Camilo sweep the Premios Juventud | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the singers Karol G Y Camilo They lead the nomination table in the eighteenth installment of the Youth Awards, which will take place on July 22 at the Wastco Center of the University of Miami.

As we mentioned before, the next installment of the Premios Juventud 2021 will be held with a live audience and will bring new categories that have focused on regional Mexican music in this edition.

This is how Karol G and Camilo have managed to dethrone the great exponents of reggaeton by becoming the artists with the most nominations, 12 each.

This was announced by the Univisión network, which announced that of the 160 artists who will participate in this addition to the awards, Camilo and Karol G tied for first place.

From there his compatriots J Balvin and Maluma follow with 11 nominations, while Daddy Yankee, Mike Towers and Los Dos Carnales obtained nine each, while Natti Natasha and Nodal achieved eight.

It should be noted that in the case of Karol G, she was nominated in important categories such as The Perfect Mix, OMG Collaboration, Female Youth Artist, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Traffic Jam, La Más Sticky, Girl Power, La Coreo Hottest, Social Dance Challenge, Most Trendy.

While, Camilo will compete for the award in categories such as Best Regional Mexican Fusion, La Mezcla Perfecta, Tropical Mix, Viral Track of the Year, Male Youth Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Traffic Jam, La Más Sticka, Social Dance Challenge, Together They Turn On My Networks and The Most Trendy.

We are excited to once again invite the audience to our show that will feature the most popular stars of Latin music and emerging artists, and which will also recognize admirable people who drive change in the community and the world, ”said Ignacio Meyer, Vice President Music Master.

On the other hand, the Mexican model, actress and presenter Alejandra Espinoza, one of the conductors, celebrated that, for the first time in a long time, there are three women competing in the ‘album of the year’ category.

They are ‘KG0516’ by Karol G, ‘Mesa para dos’ by Puerto Rican Kany García and ‘Una Niña inutil’ by Argentine Cazzu.

The rest of the nominees for this category are Prince Royce’s Alter Ego; Deja vu, by CNCO; The last tour of the world, by Bad Bunny; Los legendarios 001, from Los Legendarios; My hands, from Camilo; Munay by Pedro Capó and Papi Juancho de Maluma.

It should be noted that within all this renewal that the awards are experiencing this year, three new categories have been highlighted in which social networks such as Instagram and TikTok are a fundamental part, these are: ‘Girl Power’, the best collaboration between two or more women ; ‘Social Dance Challenge’, the most popular dance challenge on social networks; and ‘Helping his fans’, to honor an artist who constantly uses social media to support others.

In addition, as if that were not enough, moments before the broadcast of the awards ceremony will be the traditional red carpet, which Univision will cover as part of its PJ Takeover program.

The presenters of this fashion anteroom will be the actors Gabriel Coronel, Fátima Molina and Clarissa Molina, and they will be accompanied by the conductors Jomari Goyso and Roberto Hernández.

According to Univision, the categories and nominees were selected in collaboration with industry experts, including music, video, digital media, and fashion.

It is important to mention that the eligibility period to nominate the artists was from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The winners are chosen by the public, who will be able to vote on the Premios Juventud website from Tuesday until June 28.