the favorite used cars of the Spanish and their prices

The second-hand passenger car market grew by 27.8% in February compared to the previous month, reaching 170,408 sales, according to data provided by Ideauto (Institute for Automotive Studies) to Autos.net.

With these figures, the volume of transactions is still far from recovering the ‘pre-Covid’ levels, exactly 17.7% below February 2020, although the forecasts for 2021 are promising. But What are the used cars that arouse the most interest in Spaniards? And its price?

According to data from autos.net, the ‘top 10’ of used vehicles most sought after by Spaniards is headed by Volkswagen Golf, whose average price is around 13,500 euros, followed by the BMW 3 Series (14,780 euros) and the SEAT León (12,800 euros), which closes the podium.

Models average price (in euros) VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 13,500 BMW 3 Series 14,780 Seat Leon 12,800 Mercedes-benz C-Class 21,160 Audi A4 16,000 Audi A3 15,567 BMW 5 Series 18,930 Mercedes E Class 21,400 BMW 5 Series 15,200 Ford Focus 9,400

The second-hand car sales portal does not reveal the data for each of these models that make up the February classification, such as engine size, finish or year of manufacture, although it does reveal that globally the average age of used vehicles sold in our country reaches 11.64 years.

By type of fuel, diesel continues to be the favorite. In the accumulated until February, they have been sold 180,325 used vehicles with diesel engine versus 113,705 for gasoline, followed by hybrids.

An opportunity to access a premium car … or not so much?





But the February ranking also highlights that the second-hand car market is seen as a reef by many drivers who want to access the premium segment without spending the large amounts demanded by brands for their new cars: seven of the 10 models are Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audi.

A trend that explains the rise in the average cost experienced by the used car in Spain last January, reaching the 16,474 euros.

However, despite the interest generated by the cars of the premium brands, the price seems to continue to be an obstacle to their purchase even without being newly registered. In fact, according to the data provided by Ideauto, andl top 5 best-selling used vehicles during January and February 2021 it is made up of:

Renault Megane, 11,085 units sold.

Volkswagen Golf, 10,925 units sold.

Seat Ibiza, 9,678 units sold.

Seat León, 8,666 units sold.

Ford Focus, 8,213 units sold.

Regarding the projection of the used vehicle market for 2021, it is expected that closing 2021 with a growth of 4%, surpassing the 1.88 million units sold, according to the estimates of the Tenth Edition of the White Paper of VO of the National Association of Vehicle Sellers (GANVAM) recently presented.

Therefore, gradual and promising growth is expected, but it will not be enough to achieve, not even in 2022, the 2.1 million operations that were closed in 2019. Better recovery will have other more mature markets, such as Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, which expect to exceed the volumes prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2022.

