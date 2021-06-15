the favorite of her group that will beat Switzerland

06/15/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The transalpine combined (Italy) will face, ironically, the alpine ensemble (Swiss) in a confrontation in which two quite similar styles of play will be fought but with very similar results.

To get started, Italy has never lost to Switzerland except on one occasion, with a simple 1-0 in the year 1993. This means that the Italians have a good measure of their geographically closest rivals. Although this may change, they are still the real favorites for this set.

Regardless of this, Italians also have the moral doping of having defeated Turkey 3-0. The Holy League thus defeats the Empire in a duel in which there was only one team on the field. Undoubtedly, this is a shock for the team, as their rivals also drew against Wales with a shallow 1-1.

This Wednesday we will leave doubts about who gets the three points. Although there is a favorite, in football there is never anything written until the final whistle of the referee.