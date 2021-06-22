The favorite cinema of the Spanish: We are fans of ‘Star Wars’, Spielberg and Brad Pitt according to a study

How difficult it is to outline the cinephile culture of an entire country. It is true that it always seems that the world stops when on television they see ‘Pretty Woman’ or ‘Titanic’, that there is not a single young person who has not ever done a ‘Harry Potter’ marathon or that we cannot help but see sleep) a good after-dinner movie now and then. But that’s what the studies are for, to indicate with data which is the cinema that moves us as Spaniards.

AMC Networks recently conducted more than 1,500 interviews to make an analysis of the favorite films, directors and actors of the Spanish. The results, published recently, indicate that the favorite films in our country are true mastodons: ‘Star Wars’ was the most voted, followed by ‘Titanic’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Harry Potter’. Shelling for generations, boomers opt for ‘The Godfather’, generation X for ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, millennials for ‘Titanic’ and generation Z for ‘Harry Potter’. Fantasy and science fiction dominate, although by sex men are left with action as the predominant genre and women by romantic comedy.

In a matter of actors, the favorites in Spain are Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro and Julia Roberts. If we just focus on Gen Z, they stick with Will Smith, Johnny Depp, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz are the favorite national actors, although they are in positions 8 and 13 of the ranking. In directors we stayed with Spielberg, Almodóvar and Tarantino. Isabel Coixet is the only director mentioned to enter the top 25.

The best Spanish films in history, by the Spanish

Speaking of Spanish cinema, the respondents have chosen ‘Los santos inocentes’, ‘Eight Basque surnames’ and ‘Thesis’ as the best Spanish films in history. Be careful with ‘Eight Basque surnames’, which is the preferred option of generation Z, and the second of the Millennials, who stay before with ‘Torrente’. The films that make us laugh the most are ‘Eight Basque surnames’ and’ Brian’s life ‘, the ones that make us cry the most are’ Titanic ‘and’ Life is beautiful ‘, and the ones that scare us the most are’ The exorcist ‘and’ Saw ‘.

This study has also shown that we consume a lot of cinema: 70% watch more than five films a month, either in theaters or at home, and 25% more than ten films a month. The vast majority of us do it accompanied, and the preferred option to find the next movie to see is recommended by our family or friends. After that would be the reviews of specialized media, followed by the awards they win and the score in aggregate criticism. The last option is influencers, which was only the first criterion of 23% of those surveyed. For generation Z, they are the second option after what their loved ones say.