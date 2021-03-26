The fatigue that Zoom brought us and 4 actions to combat it

It’s not just the feeling of being more tired, Zoom video conferencing isn’t exhausting anymore. (Photo: iStock)

The fatigue brought by the Zoom It is a phenomenon identified as the exhaustion that arises after a day of work in which they spend hours in front of a screen in video conferences.

The confinement forced by the Covid-19 pandemic as a measure to contain contagions has normalized daily contact through the computer for just over a year.

Are you always tired ?: Chronic tiredness? We explain what burnout is and how to avoid it

What is the fatigue that the Zoom brought us?

All the videoconferences that are scheduled on a normal day, although it seems that they are common activities that simply replace human face-to-face contact, they are actually producing tiredness.

The Stanford University carries out a study to develop a scale that measures the degree of fatigue produced by videoconferences through digital platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet.

The project was named Zoom Exhaustion and Fatigue Scale (ZEF) and it is part of an ongoing study in which this university based in California, United States, works and in which you can participate in this link.

In short, the fatigue that the Zoom brought us is a physical and psychological exhaustion that produces the interaction, not natural, through a computer screen, generated by the new mechanisms of verbal and non-verbal interaction.

Some tips for video conferencing: Personal image tips for your virtual meetings

Causes of Zoom fatigue

Meanwhile, the director and founder of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory (VHIL), Jeremy Bailenson, has identified four causes of the fatigue that Zoom sessions have caused in millions of people around the world during the pandemic.

His first peer-reviewed findings were published on February 23 in the journal Technology, Mind and Behavior, and consist of a systematic deconstruction of so-called Zoom fatigue, in which he identified four consequences.

The close eye contact in excessive amounts it is very intense.

See yourself in video conferencing it is tiring. Video conferencing reduce mobility habitual. Video conferencing requires a increased cognitive load.

“Video conferencing is a good thing for remote communication, but think in between; Just because I can use video doesn’t mean I have to, ”Bailenson said in a Stanford University news post.

The researcher has clarified in different forums that the study does not seek to open an affront against services such as Zoom, since he recognized that he is a recurring user of these videoconferences, but that they seek identify these patterns that are leading to burnout and offer solutions.

Excessive close eye contact

Video conferencing disrupted the normal interaction that people have or had during meetings that we considered normal.

In these, people occasionally looked at a speaker and at times directed their gaze to others, to places other than the forum or took notes.

But with the new normal of video conferencing, any attendee to a virtual session is treated as a speaker, as there are as many people as there are meeting attendees who are constantly watching.

This action unleashes one of the most frequent social phobias: the social anxiety of speaking in public, Jeremy Bailenson explained. As a consequence, constant stress situations and the marked fatigue that the Zoom brought us are detonated.

Stress at home office ?: Work stress can cost your company millions, SICOSS helps you

Another point associated with this has to do with the size of the faces of the people participating in the meeting, mainly due to the configuration of the computer equipment, in which the faces may be too large for emotional comfort.

Bailenson explained in this regard that the fact of perceiving a human face so close to us, if it were transferred to common life, would provoke the cognitive interpretation that it is a conflict situation or, on the contrary, an invitation to start a relationship sexual.

“What is happening, in effect, when you are using Zoom for many, many hours, is that you are in this hyperactive state.”

Solution: A simple action to reduce these stressful and hyperactive situations is to disable the full screen option in Zoom.

Additionally, he recommended reducing the size of the Zoom window with respect to the size of the screen, as well as linking an external keyboard that allows a greater distance between the person and the meeting grid.

Tired of seeing each other all the time

Watching ourselves for hours and watching what we do at all times is not natural, Bailenson said; however, virtually all video conferencing platforms offer the option to watch us.

“It is exhausting for us. It is stressful. And there is a lot of research showing that there are negative emotional consequences for looking in a mirror. “

Solution: An easy solution is to deactivate the camera to avoid looking at each other at all times or to activate the function to “hide one’s own view” in Zoom, so that others can observe us, but we cannot.

This may interest you: How to detect employee burnout

Now we move less

During videoconferences, people must sit in one place for several hours. Because the cameras of the devices have a limited aperture field, we must remain still.

Limited mobility not only has physical consequences, but according to the researcher there are studies that indicate that people have better cognitive performance when they have the ability to move, as occurs in normal conversation.

Solution: Installing an external camera offers the possibility of thinking more about the space where we work and opens the possibility of moving; It is also recommended to turn off the video temporarily in group sessions, to have a short non-verbal break.

We should think more about how we react

Virtual sessions test us cognitively, as people must make a greater effort to interpret the non-verbal signals of the interlocutors.

“If you want to show someone that you agree with him, you have to give an exaggerated nod or raise your thumb. That adds cognitive load as you use mental calories to communicate. “

Solution: If you have to attend long meetings in video conferences it is recommended to give yourself a break in which you turn off your camera, but also allow you to move away from the screen, even if you continue to listen to the session.

This will avoid an overload of non-verbal interpretations from everyone in the meeting.