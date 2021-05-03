The father who kidnapped his daughters in Tenerife made a transfer a day before disappearing

Tomás Gimeno, the father of the two girls who disappeared last Tuesday in Tenerife, made a transfer of about 55,000 euros a day before taking his daughters from school.

According to Diario denotes, which cites sources from the Civil Guard, Gimeno sent that amount of money from one of his checking accounts to another. Throughout this Monday, investigators will be able to check whether or not he finally withdrew such an amount of money.

This transfer could reinforce the hypothesis of a leakage by sea, previous transshipment from your boat to another ship, presumably a sailboat.

The search continues

Thus, researchers try to decipherr the last movements of man, father of Anna and Olivia, ages 1 and 6, before disappearing. For this reason, the Civil Guard is carrying out a new search at the man’s house this Monday, while the device that searches for the two minors continues to be active. This time, it runs along the west coast.

Currently, the air and maritime service of the Civil Guard participate in this search, as well as the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, which is leading the investigation, and which is supported by agents. from the Central Operating Unit (UCO) from Madrid.

In addition, other organizations such as Maritime Rescue or 112 of the Canary Islands support the search with a helicopter, according to the Civil Guard. All troops focus their efforts to know some detail that leads them to the whereabouts of the girls and their father in the radius of action that extends along the west coast of Tenerife.

The investigation of this case is under secret and during the weekend the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 3 of Güímar has issued an international search warrant for Tomás Gimeno and his daughters, in addition to having initiated preliminary proceedings for the alleged commission of a crime of kidnapping.