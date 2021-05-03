The father of the missing girls in Tenerife made several trips between the car and the boat before setting sail

Tomás Antonio Gimeno and his daughters Anna and Olivia (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The extensive device that searches for the two minors, Anna and Olivia, aged one and six, disappeared since last Tuesday with their father Tomás Gimeno on the island of Tenerife continues this Monday, extending along the west coast. In the last hours, new data have come to light, indicating that Gimeno made at least three trips between the ship and his car before going out to sea.

In this sense, the last trace of Gimeno places him in the Puerto Deportivo Marina Tenerife in Santa Cruz, where the surveillance cameras recorded him arriving at 9:30 p.m. There he began to take out several bags that he carried to the boat. The port watchman who carried out the night watch ran into him head-on, but could not see the two little girls. Question that has not been registered by the camcorders either.

Likewise, the captain of the marina, Enrique Alonso, has confirmed that Gimeno left the facilities at 9.50 p.m., but returned at 11.30 p.m. to buy a mobile charger. He also confirmed that he sailed at 00:30 from the port.

Search device

Currently, the air and maritime service of the Civil Guard participate in this search, as well as the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, which is leading the investigation, and which is supported by agents. from the Central Operating Unit (UCO) from Madrid.

In addition, other organizations such as Maritime Rescue or 112 of the Canary Islands support the search with a helicopter, according to the Civil Guard. All the troops focus their efforts to find out some detail that leads them to the whereabouts of the girls and their father within the radius of ac …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.