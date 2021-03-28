The father of the bride will have a remake and will be in charge of a Mexican

“I am very excited to join a film that has brought so much joy for so many years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story,” Garcia said according to Deadline. Besides starring in the movie, Andy will also serve as producer.

They have not yet announced the actors who will replace Diane keaton, Martin Short and Kimberly Williams-Paisley but we are sure that the latin touch will make this story about all the expenses involved in a wedding and a father who does not want to be separated from his daughter be more fun.