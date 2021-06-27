The father of Paulina Burrola, Mauricio Ochmann’s girlfriend, passed away

Paulina Burrola, actor’s girlfriend Mauricio Ochmann, He is in mourning after the loss of his father, Mr. Ramón Óscar Burrola Tapia.

The couple is living the first hard moment after the model reported through their social networks about the death of his father, at age 67, this June 25.

His publication was through a storie on his Instagram profile and consisted of an obituary detailing the place and time of the ceremony for the vigil of the remains.

“We pray to God for eternal rest of Ramón Óscar Burrola Tapia (May 07, 1954 – June 25, 2021) You went to meet Jesus, which comforts our pain, because you are in light being reborn in peace and love. The vigil will take place on June 25 at 9:00 pm at Funerario San Martín. We appreciate your displays of affection and affection. Burrola Morales Family ”, the image reads.

The cause of Don Ramón’s death is unknown and although Paulina has not made an official statement or written a message about the tragedy that her family is going through, condolences reached her that she has already dedicated herself to sharing on the same platform.

Mauricio, for his part, has not publicly joined the farewell messages from his current father-in-law, but surely he is already accompanying his girlfriend in the difficult moment, with whom he has just confirmed his love relationship.

It was just a few weeks ago that the actor announced with a series of images that he was giving himself a chance in love with Burrola, a courtship that would have started almost six months ago, according to statements provided by the same model in her first meeting with the press.